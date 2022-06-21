Watch: Kerala cop fights off man who tried to attack him with machete

After CCTV visuals of the incident went viral on social media, SI Arun Kumar of the Nooranad police station was awarded a commendation certificate by DGP Anil Kant.

news Police

A video of a police officer fighting and overpowering a machete-wielding man has gone viral on social media. The incident occured in Nooranad in Kottayam district, where 37-year-old VR Arun Kumar works as a police sub-inspector.

The visuals from a CCTV camera at the spot shows the police jeep in which Arun Kumar was travelling, parked on the side of the road. A few two-wheelers and a bicycle were parked in front of it, with their owners standing around the vehicles. The police jeep began to move ahead, and seeing this, a man in a blue shirt got on his two-wheeler and began moving as well, when Arun Kumar stopped his jeep again and got out. The man in the blue shirt stopped his vehicle as well, and upon seeing the police officer, took out a long machete and brandished it in front of the police officer.

The man, identified as one Sugathan, then began hacking at Arun Kumar, but the policeman was quick to defend himself and blocked the machete’s blows. He then overpowered the attacker and pinned him to the ground, and managed to take the weapon from his hands even as bystanders gathered to watch the incident. Arun Kumar, along with another officer who arrived at the spot, then took the man into custody and loaded him into the police jeep.

How a real #hero looks like…‍✈️

Kudos to this Sub Inspector of Police from Kerala



⁦@TheKeralaPolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/UZfX5Wya7J June 19, 2022

As per the Times of India, the accused and his brother were involved in a property dispute, which Arun Kumar had been called to settle. However, the accused was reportedly upset with the outcome, and followed the Sub-Inspector’s vehicle later that afternoon, with a plan to ambush and attack him. He overtook the police jeep on his two-wheeler, forcing the SI to stop the car, after which his plans to harm the officer ended up with him in handcuffs. The incident occured on June 12, but the video surfaced online on Sunday, June 19.

After the incident emerged on social media, the SI’s act was recognised by the Kerala Police Department, with Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Kant awarded him a commendation certificate on Monday, June 20.

“I caught him (Sugathan) and seized the weapon and brought it to the station. He has been remanded. I have seven stitches on my hand and no serious injuries. The DGP appreciated me for my timely action,” Arun Kumar told news agency ANI.