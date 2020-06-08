Watch: Keerthy Suresh's 'Penguin' teaser brings the chills

The film is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on June 19.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin will release directly on the online streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on June 19. With the date soon approaching, the teaser of this trilingual, has been released by actors Trisha, Samantha, Taapsee and Manju Warrier. Though the teaser does not have any dialogues, the film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films along with Passion Studios, the film has been written and directed by Eashvar Karthic.

The teaser brings us picturesque views from a hillside town, serene lakes and breathtaking views of a waterfall. From there, it proceeds to establish a mother-son relationship in which Keerthy Suresh plays the young mother. The film's posters have already established that the actor will be playing a pregnant woman in this film. In the teaser, we can see that she plays a mother to a toddler.

Soon, an eerie tone sets in just a few seconds into this 1.3-minute teaser video. We watch Keerthy screaming out the name Ajay, possibly as her son goes missing. There are flyers flying out from her hand, indicating that the rest of the film is on the mother’s hunt for her missing son. The words that flash on screen gives us this understanding: “Behind all your stories, there’s a mother’s story. Because here is where yours begins.”

The ending adds more thrill to the teaser as we watch a person wearing a Charlie Chaplin mask butchering something under the statue of an angel in the middle of a forest. The film's trailer will be out later this week on June 11.

Watch:

After Sarkar, which released in 2018, this will be Keerthy’s next feature film. She has a good number of films up for release in different languages. These include Miss India, Good Luck Sakhi and Rang De in Telugu, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham in Malayalam and Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe in Tamil.

Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal was the first major Tamil film to release directly on an online streaming platform. This film, a courtroom drama set around the premise of child sexual abuse, received a fairly good response from the audience.