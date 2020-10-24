Watch: Keerthy Suresh's 'Miss India' trailer out, film to release on Netflix

Netflix tweeted that the film will release on November 4.

Flix Tollywood

Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming Telugu release Miss India will be skipping the theatrical release and head for direct-OTT platform Netflix. The film will be streamed on Netflix India from November 4. Announcing the same, Netflix tweeted, “A movie about a badass woman, chai, and dreams coming true, starring @KeerthyOfficial ? Sign us up immediately. #MissIndia @MusicThaman @NARENcloseup

Bankrolled by Mahesh S Koneru under East Coast Productions, the film is directed by debutant director Narendra Nath. Keerthy Suresh plays a young girl named Samyukta hailing from a conservative middle-class family, who dreams of turning an entrepreneur. After quitting her job, she starts a business selling Indian chai abroad.

Earlier, speaking about Keerthy Suresh’s perseverance and patience, director Narendra Nath told in an interview to the Deccan Chronicle that she has multiple get-ups in the film and for each look, she underwent several tests to get that perfect look. He was quoted as saying, “And honestly, her knack of effortlessly slipping into the character really surprises me. She was quick to understand the emotional arch her character goes through, and accordingly, got accustomed to the look. She was very patient and never had any airs.”

According to reports, the film was supposed to hit the marquee on April 17, 2020, with the premiere scheduled in the US a day before its release, which got hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s worth mentioning that this will be the second direct-to-OTT release for Keerthy Suresh after Penguin, the Tamil serial-killer thriller in which she played a pregnant woman searching for her missing firstborn.

The film has Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadhiya in supporting roles. The technical crew comprises two cinematographers, Dani Sanchez-Lopez and Sujith Vaassudev, S Thaman is in charge of the music.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh has three more Telugu projects in her kitty. Her upcoming Telugu release will be Nithiin starrer Rang De gearing up for release soon. She also has sports romedy Good Luck Sakhi with Nagesh Kukunoor, who is making his foray into Telugu industry with this project. There’s also Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu in the pipeline. In Tamil, Keerthy has two projects. In Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, she will be seen playing his sister. She also has Saani Kaayidham, which marks the acting debut of filmmaker Selvaraghavan.

She recently came on board as the leading lady for Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The announcement was made on the occasion of Keerthy’s birthday via a special poster. Welcoming Keerthy on board, Mahesh tweeted: “Here’s wishing the super talented @KeerthyOfficial a very happy birthday!! Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you aboard!! Will make sure it’s one of your most memorable films. Have a great one!

Here’s wishing the super talented @KeerthyOfficial a very happy birthday!! Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you aboard!! Will make sure it’s one of your most memorable films Have a great one !! pic.twitter.com/MPzEWc0uGE — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 17, 2020

Replying to Mahesh’s tweet, Keerthy wrote: “Thank you so much Mahesh Babu sir Delighted to be working with you for the first time and really looking forward to this!” The film also marks the first collaboration of director Parasuram and Mahesh Babu. The film will be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels and GMB Entertainment.

Keerthy had recently signed a Bollywood project opposite Ajay Devgn. However, she later opted out of the project as the makers felt she had lost too much weight to play the role of a mother. The film traces the life and time of Indian football player and coach, Syed Abdul Rahim. To be directed by Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame and produced by Boney Kapoor, the biopic will also chronicle the national football team’s glory from 1950 to 1963. The makers have signed Priyamani as a replacement for Keerthy.

Keerthy also has Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, a Malayalam magnum opus in which she shares the screen space with Mohanlal.

Watch the trailer of the film: