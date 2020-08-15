Watch: Keerthy Suresh plays a shooter in ‘Good Luck Sakhi’, teaser released

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu and Aadhi Pinisetty.

Flix Tollywood

The teaser for Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming film Good Luck Sakhi was released on Saturday. The teaser showed actors Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu and Rahul Ramakrishna in seemingly prominent roles. This is the first Telugu film to be directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, whose previous works have all been Hindi or Indian-English films.

The teaser opens with Keerthy Suresh appearing in clothes that are usually worn by women of the Banjara or the Lambada community in Telangana, all set for a wedding. An accident seems to befall the groom, and a narrator’s voice tells us that the entire town calls her ‘Bad Luck Sakhi,’ as she seems to invite misfortune all the time.

Enter Jagapathi Babu, a shooting coach who wants to train shooters who can become the nation’s pride. He tells Keerthy that there is no such thing as luck. “We write our own fate,” she shouts on his command.

The teaser also includes a reference to Keerthy Suresh’s 2018 film Mahanati, for which she won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of actor Savitri. As Aadhi Pinisetty, who plays a theatre artist in the film, insists that she call her by his stage name Rama Rao, Keerthy says, “If you are Rama Rao, I am Savitri.”

The minute-long teaser ends with a version of the song ‘Sare Jahan Se Accha’.

Watch: Teaser of Good Luck Sakhi in Telugu

Devi Sri Prasad has composed music for Good Luck Sakhi, which is produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and co-produced by Shravya Varma under Worth A Shot Motion Arts.

While the teaser was released in the three languages — Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam — the film appears to have been shot in Telugu and dubbed in the other languages.

Apart from the film’s team, the teaser was shared by Vijay Sethupathi on Twitter, and by Prabhas on Facebook.

Nagesh Kukunoor has previously directed the sports drama Iqbal, a film in which the protagonist — a young boy with a hearing and speech impairment and from humble origins — dreams of playing cricket for the Indian team. Naseeruddin Shah played Iqbal’s coach in the film.

The director is also known for films like Dor, Hyderabad Blues and Rockford. His last film to release, Dhanak, won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film of 2016.

Keerthy Suresh’s last release was Penguin, which released on online in June.