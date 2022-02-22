Watch: Keerthy Suresh looks stunning in her first music video Gandhari

The track has been composed by Pawan CH of ‘Love Story’ fame.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Keerthy Suresh took to social media on Monday, February 21, to share the video of the song 'Gandhari'. This marks Keerthy Suresh’s debut performance in a music video. Keerthy is seen wearing a floral print lehenga and dancing to a traditional tune in the upbeat number. The track has been composed by Pawan CH of Love Story fame.

Sharing an announcement about the release of the single, the actor wrote, “One project that is very close to my heart! Presenting to you, #Gandhari! So happy to be associated with @TheRoute and @SonyMusicSouth.” Brinda Master, who is gearing up for her directorial debut with the Tamil movie Hey! Sinamika, starring actors Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari, was the dance choreographer for ‘Gandhari’.

The makers of the track also took to social media to share the video and wrote: “The moment we've been building up to is finally here! Presenting to you the grand and glorious music video of #Gandhari composed by #PawanCH starring the stunning #KeerthySuresh in the direction and choreography of the phenomenal #BrindaMaster. Yes you read all those names right. Enjoy this feast as many times as you can and give it all your love!”

Meanwhile, Mahanati actor Keerthy Suresh is working on Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film marks the first collaboration between Keerthy and Mahesh Babu. The cast for the film includes actors Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and others. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. Music composer Thaman SS has been roped in for the project, while R Madhi is the cinematographer. Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor, and AS Prakash is the art director for the film.

She will also be sharing the screen with megastar Chiranjeevi in the upcoming Telugu movie Bholaa Shankar.