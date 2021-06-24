Watch: Keerthy Suresh dances to 'Aal Thotta Boopathy' to wish Vijay

Meanwhile, Malavika Mohanan wished her 'Master' co-star by imitating his style of chucking chewing gum into his mouth.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Vijay celebrated his 47th birthday on June 22. While wishes came pouring in for the star from fans and celebrities alike, actors Malavika Mohanan and Keerthy Suresh, both of whom shared screen space with Vijay in recent films, put up special videos on their Instagram accounts.

Keerthy Suresh, who starred along with Vijay in Sarkar that released in 2018, performed a peppy dance tribute to the actor. Dancing to Vijay’s 'Aal Thotta Boopathy' song from his 2002 film Youth, Keerthy wrote, “Dancing for Aal Thotta Boopathy! An ardent fan of #Thalapathy ! You are not only one of the best at performing, but you are one of a #Beast when it comes to entertaining. #ChummaCasualah with thambi.”

'Aal Thotta Boopathy' is one of Vijay’s famous numbers in which he danced along with actor Simran, who had appeared specially for the song in the film.

Malavika, who was recently seen with Vijay in Master, chose to mimic the actor’s style of chucking chewing gum into his mouth. Dressed in a checked shirt with a bag slung across her, Malavika walks towards the camera casually and flicks chewing gum into her mouth in typical Vijay style. The actor perfected Vijay’s JD look from the film. “Happy Birthday, JD. As they say, imitation is the best form of flattery! We can all try, but nobody does it better than you. We love you,” she wrote.

Vijay is currently working with director Nelson Dilipkumar and the title of this film was recently revealed to be Beast. This will be his 65th film. Keerthy Suresh, meanwhile, has a slew of films yet to release. This includes Good Luck Sakhi in Telugu and Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham in Malayalam. She’s also part of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe in addition to working along with Selvaraghavan in Saani Kaayidham (Tamil) and Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata (Telugu). Malavika Mohanan is part of Dhanush’s upcoming film with Karthick Naren.