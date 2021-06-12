Watch: Kartik Aaryan grooves to Allu Arjun’s popular dance number ‘Butta Bomma’

‘Butta Bomma’ is a part of 2019 Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

Flix Entertainment

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s fans were taken by surprise when he posted a video shaking a leg to popular Tollywood actor Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s hit dance number ‘Butta Bomma’ from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and uploaded the video in Instagram on Thursday. Taking a jibe at cliches, the actor captioned the video: ‘Dance like___? (‘No one’s watching’ mat likhna),” which translates to “do not write ‘no one is watching,’” in the blank. Fans couldn’t help but draw parallels between his dance and the original and applauded Kartik for matching the standards set by Allu Arjun, who is particularly popular for his dancing skills.

Donning a grey tee paired with black bottoms and mustard beanie, the Love Aaj Kal (remake) actor is seen alongside two choreographers, Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji. From Varun Dhawan to Suchitra Tyagi, the video got reactions from celebs and fans alike. “WHOA! I’ve never seen a Bollywood actor hit and control moves the way you do. Let gooo!(sic),” dancer Lauren Gottlieb commented.

While celebrities like Varun Dhawan heaped praises on him through emojis, Piyush Bhagat, one of the choreographers who was seen alongside Karthik in the video wrote, "Woahhhh! Had so much fun doing this with you. You killed it brother."

Many actors have uploaded videos on social media grooving to the popular Telugu song ‘Butta Bomma’. Allu Arjun has also starred in films including Bunny, Happy, Desamuduru, Parugu, Arya 2, Vedam, Varudu, Badrinath, Race, Gurram, Rudhramadevi and Sarrainodu and Duvvada Jagannadham.

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama and has been part of popular Bollywood commercial entertainers such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Kaanchi-The Unbreakable, Luka Chuppi , Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, along with his co-star Sara Ali Khan, which was a remake of the original film starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukoke and Giselli Monteiro.

Kartik will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside actors Kiara Advani and Tabu. He is also part of the sequel of 2008 film Dostana wherein he will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor and debutant actor Lakshya Lalwani. Marking the occasion of his 30th birthday, Kartik also announced his new project Dhamaka.