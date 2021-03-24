Watch: Karthi's 'Sulthan' trailer promises an action-packed entertainer

â€˜Sulthanâ€™ is director Bakkiyaraj Kannanâ€™s second film, after Sivakarthikeyan starrer â€˜Remoâ€™.

Flix Kollywood

Gearing up for the release of upcoming Tamil film Sulthan in April, the makers of this Bakkiyaraj Kannan directorial released the trailer on March 24. It promises an action-packed entertainer with high-powered stunt sequences. The trailer, which almost lays bare the filmâ€™s entire storyline, shows us that Sulthan would be an action drama, with hints of romance. The video features actor Karthi playing the lead in Sulthan.

Bankrolled by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in her Kollywood debut, Yogi Babu, Napolean and Lal among others. Sulthanâ€™s music has been composed by Vivek â€“ Mervin, with Sathyan Sooryan for cinematography and Ruben for editing. Sulthan is director Bakkiyaraj Kannanâ€™s second film after Sivakarthikeyan starrer Remo.

Karthi's last release was Thambi (2019) with Jyothika, which was directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film was well received by the audience. Before Thambi, Karthi received praises for his performance in Lokesh Kanagarajâ€™s Kaithi. He is currently a part of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which is being shot in Hyderabad. The ensemble cast of this historical-drama film includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Lal and Nizhalgal Ravi, among others.

Watch the trailer of Sulthan here:

Karthi also has a project with PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame. Reports suggest that Karthi will be seen in a dual avatar in the film, with a long-hair look which he is currently sporting for Ponniyin Selvan. While the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised, the film will be bankrolled by Lakshman under the banner Prince Pictures who had previously produced Karthi starrer Dev. The actor also has a film with director Muthaiah in the works.

The actor recently shared the name of his son, who was born last October, on Twitter. Karthi, who is married to Ranjini, have a daughter named Umayal and recently revealed that they have named their son Kandhan.

(With inputs from Digital Native)