Watch: 'Karnan' song 'Pandarathi Puranam' is a husband's lament

The Mari Selvaraj directorial is expected to release on April 9 this year.

Flix Kollywood

The second song to drop from one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year, Karnan, is â€˜Pandarathi Puranamâ€™. Starring Dhanush in the lead and directed by Mari Selvaraj, this film is being produced by Kalaipuli S Thanuâ€™s V Creations and is scheduled to release on April 9 this year. The first song from this album, â€˜Kanda Vara Sollungaâ€™, is already a hit and it only keeps getting better. The filmâ€™s music is by Santhosh Narayanan.

Beginning with the nadaswaram, this song has been sung by music director â€˜Thenisai Thendralâ€™ Deva accompanied by Reetha Anthony and written by Yuga Bharathi. The folk number is mainly led by native instruments such as the nadaswaram (wind instrument), thavil (percussion), pambai (percussion), thalam and urumi (percussion) performed by the Ramanathapuram Marungan Melam Team. The nadaswaram portions have been performed by the Marungan-Haridas duo.

The song â€˜Pandarathi Puranamâ€™ begins with an ode to a woman by the name Pandarathi. But the tune set in the oppari (lament) style takes us through the love a husband has for his wife and his agony over her untimely death. The lyrics indicate that Pandarathi died due to cholera.

Watch the song's video here:

Actors Dhanush, Rajisha Vijayan, Gauri Kishan, and Lal make an appearance in this songâ€™s video with Dhanush and Lal being part of the performance. We also get to see Mari Selvaraj directing the song and Sandy working on its choreography.

Karnan will be Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayanâ€™s debut in Kollywood. Cinematographer turned actor Natarajan aka Natty will also be a part of this filmâ€™s cast. Karnanâ€™s cinematography has been done by Theni Eshwar of Merku Thodarchi Malai fame while Selva RK has edited it.

In addition to Karnan, Dhanush awaits the release of Jagame Thandhiram in Tamil. The actor is currently in the US for his second Hollywood feature The Gray Man.