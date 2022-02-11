Watch: Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal teaser promises fun romcom, release date announced

The film is helmed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios.

Flix Kollywood

The teaser of Samantha, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal was released on February 11. At 1 minute 46 seconds long, the video shows a comically perplexed Vijay Sethupathi making romantic declarations to both Samantha and Nayantharaâ€™s characters at the same time. The teaser also announces the filmâ€™s theatrical release date as April 28. Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called Rambo in the film, while Nayanthara plays Kanmani and Samantha plays Khatija.

Earlier on February 2, director Vignesh Shivan announced the trailerâ€™s release date on Twitter, and also unveiled a brand new poster of Samantha, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. "Reporting at 2.22 on 2.2.2022 Teaser from 11.2.2022. April release only in theatres. #KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal #teaser from 11.2.22," Vignesh Shivan wrote. The poster featured all the three lead actors of the film, Samantha, Vijay and Nayanthara, wearing matching white outfits. As the title suggests, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal revolves around two love stories.

On February 10, he shared another poster where the three lead actors recreate the iconic scene from Titanic with their arms outstretched, except as a trio. The Tamil romantic comedy will have a grand theatrical release on April 28 2022. The film is helmed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios.

The music from the film, including the romantic song â€˜Naan Pizhai' have become widely popular. Written by Vignesh Shivan himself, â€˜Naan Pizhaiâ€™ has music by Anirudh and has been sung by singers Ravi G and Shashaa Tirupati. The song tells the love story of Kanmani and Rambo, played by Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi respectively.

Apart from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Samantha also has two Telugu films, Shaakuntalam and Yashoda, coming up. Nayanthara also has a slew of films lined up including a film with director Ashwin Saravanan titled Connect. Vijaya Sethupathi also has several films coming up, including the action thriller Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj which also stars Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil.

With IANS inputs