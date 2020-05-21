Watch: Jyotika plays lawyer fighting a tough case in 'Ponmagal Vandhal' trailer

The case has to do with child murders.

Flix Kollywood

Jyotikaâ€™s Ponmagal Vandhal will release directly on Amazon Prime Video next Friday and the filmâ€™s trailer is now out. Written and directed by JJ Fredrick, the film is centred around a crime network that kidnaps and murders children. Jyotika and Parthiban play lawyers pitted against each other in the case involving the dead children.

The trailer begins with the wailing sound of a child, a woman calling out for help and the sound of a gunshot that sends the birds flying around a fog-covered lake. A case comes to hearing - the kidnapping and the brutal killing of five children in Ooty in May 2004.

From the trailer, Jyotika who plays advocate Venba, seems to be arguing for a woman who has been wrongly implicated in the case, reopening old wounds. The trailer ends with Jyotika walking down a courtroom corridor. Director Bhagyaraj, actors Vinodhini and Pratap Pothen make an appearance in the trailer.

Produced by Suriyaâ€™s 2D Entertainment and Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, the film will directly premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 29.

When it was announced that Ponmagal Vandhal would premiere directly on an OTT platform, skipping the theatre release, the theatre owners' association in Tamil Nadu condemned the decision taken by Suriyaâ€™s 2D Entertainment. They went as far as to say that they would be boycotting all of Suiryaâ€™s upcoming films. When news came in that more films were planning direct OTT releases, theatre groups like Inox and PVR too expressed their disappointment.

However, the Producers' Guild of India issued a statement saying that the lockdown had compelled the producers to look for ways to sustain their business.

Ponmagal Vandhal was supposed to hit the screens on March 27 but the release was postponed due to novel coronavirus pandemic. In Tamil, Keerthy Sureshâ€™s Penguin too will release on Amazon Prime Video directly.

Watch: