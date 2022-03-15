Watch: Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt shake a leg in new celebratory track from RRR

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus 'RRR' is slated for theatrical release on March 25.

Flix Tollywood

New single from actors Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and Alia Bhatt starrer RRR was unveiled on March 14. The celebratory track, which has been titled ‘Etthara Jenda’ in Telugu and ‘Sholay’ in Hindi, features Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR grooving to the beats of the track. Sharing the track Ram Charan wrote, “Celebrate the magic of Indian Cinema with #RRRMovie from March 25th onwards! (sic).”

RRR marks the Telugu debut of popular Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. It also marks the Tollywood debut of Hindi actor Ajay Devgn, who has been roped in for a special cameo role. The cast also includes actors Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Shriya Saran in significant roles. The pan-Indian project will be released in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Jr. NTR's fans from the US who await the release of the much-anticipated film, left everyone stunned recently. Ringing in the celebrations, NTR's fans in Jacksonville, Florida hired a two-seater aircraft. They had tethered a message to the tail, which read, 'Thokkukuntapovale', a dialogue from NTR's upcoming movie. It is a popular dialogue from the trailer of the SS Rajamouli directorial that translates to: ‘there is no stop here onwards'. Jr. NTR, who is known for his mass roles in Telugu movies, will essay the character of Komaram Bheem, a freedom fighter and a tribal leader in Rajamouli's directorial.

Earlier, the makers had announced two tentative release dates for the theatrical release of RRR. The release of the film has been postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. "If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, 'RRR' Movie will release on 28th April 2022," the tweet posted by RRR Movie read. However, they later announced that it will be releasing on March 25.

(With IANS inputs)