Watch: Jr NTR and Ram Charan in fun track from SS Rajamouli’s RRR

‘RRR’ marks the Tollywood debut of actor Alia Bhatt, who will be playing the female lead as Sita.

Flix Tollywood

Fans have been eager to watch director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR in theatres. The making video, posters as well as promotional videos of RRR that have released so far have garnered positive responses from fans. On Wednesday, November 10, the makers of RRR unveiled the second single from the film titled ‘Naatu Naatu’ in Telugu. The song features popular Tollywood actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

The fun track is written by lyricist Chandrabose and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The soundtracks and background score of RRR are set to tune by veteran composer MM Keeravaani. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 300 crore, RRR is a fictional tale based on the lives of revolutionary leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan will be seen as Sitarama, while Jr NTR will essay the role of Komaram. Sharing the song, makes of the film tweeted from RRR Movie’s twitter handle: “The Dancing Dynamites @tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan are here to rock the floor and shake the screen with our #RRRMassAnthem

RRR marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Alia will be playing the female lead and appear as Sita in the film, while Ajay Devgn will be appearing in an extended cameo. The cast also includes actors Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody, among others.

RRR is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 7, ahead of the Sankranti festival. Several other films such as Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam are also scheduled to hit the big screens around the same time and are likely to clash at the box office. The Telugu-language period action-drama film is being produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

Watch the video of ‘Naatu Naatu’ here:

RRR was earlier slated for release on October 13 but was postponed. “The post production of #RRR is currently in the pipeline and is expected to be completed by October'21. We are postponing the release and cannot announce a new date as theatres are indefinitely closed. #RRRMovie #penmovies,” PEN Studios who have bagged the theatrical distribution rights of RRR across north India, tweeted on September 11 this year.