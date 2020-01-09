Watch: 'Jaanu' teaser suggests that it's faithful remake of ‘96’

The film has Samantha reprising the role of Trisha and Sharwanand playing Vijay Sethupathi's character from the original.

The makers of Jaanu, the Telugu remake of the Tamil film 96, released the teaser of the movie on Thursday evening. Directed by C Premkumar, the film seems to be a faithful remake of its original. The music too is composed by Govind Vasantha, whose soulful track for 96 had earned him much acclaim. Jaanu has Samantha reprising the role of Trisha and Sharwanand playing Vijay Sethupathi from the original. The makers of Jaanu had released the first look poster of the film a couple of days ago.

The teaser begins with the school reunion scenes where Jaanu and Ram meet each other for the first time after leaving their high school. The younger version of Samantha is played by Gouri, reprising her role from the original in Tamil. The teaser takes us through the scenes that play out after the school reunion - the metro-ride, of Ram confessing his love for Jaanu and the duo riding on a bike in the middle of the night.

There were rumours that Premkumar had decided to do away with the school portions in the Telugu remake and instead show Jaanu and Ram as college sweethearts. However, from the teaser, it is clear that Premkumar has faithfully stuck to the original plot of 96.

Produced by Dil Raju, Jaanu had gone on to floors last year. Interestingly, 96 never had a theatrical release in Hyderabad or other parts of Telangana.

96 was also remade in Kannada as 99 with Bhavana and Ganesh playing the lead characters. The film, however, turned out to be a box-office dud.

The original star cast of 96, besides Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, also included Varsha Bollamma, Aadithya Baaskar, Gouri G Kishan, Devadarshini, Janagaraj and Bagavathi Perumal in supporting roles. The film became a rage even before its release in Tamil for its soundtrack, and the hit number 'Kadhaale' sung by Chinmayi Sripada.