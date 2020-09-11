Watch: Indian Coast Guard rescues 24 fishermen stranded at sea off Karnataka coast

The 24 fishermen were stranded 15 nautical miles from the coast due to strong winds.

news Rescue

An Indian Coast Guard ship, Kasturba Gandhi, on Friday successfully rescued 24 fishermen who had been stranded at sea off the coast of Karnataka. The fishing boat IFB Qamrul Bahar had lost propulsion due to engine failure and due to strong winds and the swell, the fishermen found themselves stranded 15 nautical miles off the coast of Bhatkal, a town in Uttara Kannada district.

In view of rough weather conditions in the area, the owner of the fishing boat requested DD Fisheries Karwar to help rescue the stranded fishermen. A release from the Coast Guard stated that the ship Kasturba Gandhi, which was on operational deployment at the Karnataka coast, was diverted immediately for undertaking a search and rescue operation to locate the men. The ship arrived at the spot and established communication with fishermen and reassured them.

Around 10.30 am on September 11, all the fishermen were rescued and were safely shifted onto the ship. The ship then proceeded to Karwar port to get the fishermen to shore.

The ICG noted that electronic surveillance in the area is being maintained through a coastal surveillance network to shepherd fishing boots in the area to safer locations and regular weather warning advisory is also being transmitted.

Here is a video of the rescue of the 24 fishermen being carried out by the Indian Coast Guard:

Videos of the rescue of 24 fishermen stranded on a fishing boat 15 nautical miles from the coast of Bhatkal. Indian Coast Guard ship Kasturba Gandhi coordinated rescue this morning after the boat owner alerted fisheries department in Karwar that the boat had lost propulsion power pic.twitter.com/TIDzpktZEc â€” Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) September 11, 2020

On September 10, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall warning for coastal Karnataka and Uttara Kannada districts. The IMD has also advised fishermen not to enter the sea, as the wind speed is very likely to reach 45 to 55 km per hour in the coastal areas in the state.