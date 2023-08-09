Watch: ‘I’m a feminist’, says Vijay Deverakonda in trailer of Samantha starrer Kushi

The trailer of 'Kushi' shows a glimpse of the love story between Aaradhya, a Brahmin woman played by Samantha, and Viplav, played by Vijay Deverakonda.

Flix Cinema

The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s upcoming romantic comedy-drama Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana, is now out. The trailer shows Vijay and Samantha’s characters, Viplav and Aaradhya, getting married despite objections from the woman’s family. While they decide to disprove her family’s misgivings by living as an ‘ideal’ married couple, differences eventually crop up in their relationship. The trailer ends with Vijay Deverakonda’s character assuring a woman not to be afraid of him, and that despite his bad reputation he is actually a “feminist”. The trailer has a couple of references to Deverakonda’s blockbuster film Arjun Reddy that catapulted him to stardom in 2017.

The trailer begins with scenes from Kashmir, where Viplav sees a burqa-clad Samantha and falls in love with her. She eventually tells him that she’s not Muslim but a Brahmin woman from an orthodox family. Viplav’s father on the other hand is named Lenin Satyam, their names suggesting that his family is Left-leaning and rational compared to Samantha’s.

Aaradhya’s father, played by Murali Sharma, predicts that they would face marital problems based on their horoscopes and refuses to consent to their marriage. The rest of the trailer delves into the problems the couple faces after getting married.

The film has music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Prawin Pudi is the editor and G Murali is the cinematographer.