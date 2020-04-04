Watch: How to make face masks at home

The Health Ministry’s new advisory for COVID-19 states that 'homemade face covers' are a good method for maintaining personal hygiene.

As India battles the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday suggested to citizens the use of handmade masks. Days after the country began witnessing a steady rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, reports emerged of a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals. Medical experts had also advised citizens against panic-buying masks that are vital for frontline workers. Only high risk groups and those with underlying conditions and breathing difficulties were advised to wear masks.

With the Health Ministry’s new advisory, however, homemade face cover is suggested as a 'good method for maintaining personal hygiene'.

Using these cloth masks while stepping out of the house will help in protecting the community at large, the advisory said. These are not recommended for healthcare workers and COVID-19 positive patients as they require a specific type of protective gear.

Many across social media have been fashioning face masks out of readily available items at home in an effort to encourage people not to buy masks which may otherwise be helpful for healthcare workers.

According to one US-based study (yet to be published and peer-reviewed), masks which had two layers of cotton worked best to filter out small particles. Fabrics which allowed light to pass through do not work well to protect. Thus, tightly-woven materials work best, the study said.

Here are a few masks you can make at home: