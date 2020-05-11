Watch: How Amala, Rakul, Simran and other actors are staying fit in lockdown

Aditi Rao Hydari recently posted a video of her practicing her kalari kicks. Here’s what many other actors are doing to stay active at home.

Flix Entertainment

Deprived of gyms, outdoor spaces and equipment, the lockdown has seen many people turning to home workouts. And south Indian actors are no exception.

On May 8, actor Aditi Rao Hydari posted a video of her practicing kalari, an Indian martial art. She can be seen practicing her high kicks, and according to her caption, “while trying to not fall flat on my face”. Check out the video here.

Aditi isn’t the only one making the best out of her situation. Whether it is doing a workout in their backyard, yoga in their living room, or a run around the house – many actors have not let the lockdown prevent them from staying active. Here’s a list of what some actors like Simran, Simbu, Shriya Saran, Rakul Preet and others have been doing to stay fit during the lockdown.

Amala Akkineni

The multilingual actor and mother of actor Akhil Akkineni posted a video of her doing an at-home workout with weights around two weeks ago. Clarifying that she is “cheating” because the weight is rested on her back, the 52-year-old went on to do Olympic squats with 57 kilos weights!

Rakul Preet

Actor Rakul Preet has also been keeping fit. On March 22, just two days before the nationwide lockdown was announced, she posted a clip from what looked like an intense home workout.

She even tried the upside down tee shirt challenge, and aced it like a pro.

More recently, she posted a throwback photo of her doing what appears to be aerial yoga. However, in the post she wrote about how has been continuing the practice every day since she started her yoga journey in 2018.

Vishnu Vishal

The Kollywood actor, known for his roles in films like Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Mundasupatti and Raatchasan, posted a video of him doing bicep curls with weights. “Though not 100 percent, but still trying my best with whatever resources I have in terms of equipment and food (not complaining at all and no excuses either),” he said.

Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut, who has starred in two Tamil films – Billa II and Thuppaki – is a fitness buff. And since the lockdown, it looks like he’s really taken to DIY-ing his workouts. He appears to be staying in the countryside, where one of the videos he posted showed him pulling a cart uphill. In another video, he is seen deftly climbing a tree.

He has also been doing live sessions with the hashtag #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal.

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran, who has done films in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, has been doing live workout videos for her viewers on Instagram. A recent one she did was with a woman named Olga, her teacher from Barcelona, who guided Shriya through a yoga session after a lively conversation.

And in this one, she did yoga with her husband in another live session.

Simbu

You don’t necessarily need equipment to work out at home, and actor Simbu just proved it in this video. Granted, most of us do not have large houses that allow us a straight passage to run through, but it could still serve as inspiration for innovative ways of getting the heart pumping. At the end of the video, a sweaty and out of breath Simbu points out that he has run three kilometres.

Simran Bagga

It appears that the actor, who has worked in all the southern film industries as well as Hindi films, has no intentions of letting the lockdown strip her of exercise. In a week-old video, she is seen practicing yoga – with suryanamaskars and some asanas. “The best way to stay healthy is by staying fit,” she wrote while sharing the video.

Athulya

Yoga seems to have quite a few takers, as Kollywood actor Athulya Ravi also posted a photo of her practicing the same. “You can only win when your mind is stronger than your emotions yoga, workout and stretching gives you peace,” she said.

Ramya Subramanian

The Tamil actor and anchor shows just how you can switch things up and challenge yourself with the help of a few household items. In this case, she used a chair to demonstrate a full body workout.

And in another video, she uses a medicine ball for a core workout.

She too has been practicing yoga, like many others.

Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson, who starred in several Tamil and Telugu films, posted a video where she is using the stairs in her home to work out. The innovative workout honestly looks like a full-body burner with squats, burpees, tricep dips, pushups with plenty of cardio too.

She's been doing some stretching and yoga as well.

Arya

Amy's co-star Arya from the Tamil period drama Madrasapattinam posted a video of him doing a core workout last week. "Strengthening the core for further lockdown," he said.

There you have it! This is how some of the actors are keeping themselves active even at home. And while you may be chilling in bed with snacks while watching these (most of us are), let us know which workouts you found most doable and inspiring!