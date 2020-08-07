Watch: Hiphop Tamizha's latest song 'Net ah Thorandha' references 'Avengers'

The complete album with six songs is scheduled to release on August 15, 2020.

Adhithya Venkatapathy aka Adhi and R Jeeva from the two member Tamil hiphop band Hiphop Tamizha have released the first title song from their upcoming album Naa Oru Alien. This song titled “Net ah Thorandha” was released on 6 August 2020 by Think Music India label. The complete album with six songs is scheduled to release on August 15, 2020.

The 3.4-minute video that comes with colourful animation has references to the Hollywood franchise Avengers. The song’s lines are on humanity with a request to stay united. There are references to the novel coronavirus that appears as an evil giant figure in the video.

It ends with an audio clip from Charlie Chaplin’s phenomenal ending speech from his 1940 political satire The Great Dictator: “We think too much and feel too little / More than machinery we need humanity / More than cleverness we need kindness, gentleness / Without these qualities life will be violent and all will be lost.” The anime video has been made by Venky.

Adhi and Jeeva came out with their first album in 2012 titled Hip Hop Tamizhan. This debut album had 11 songs from which "Club le Mabbu le" became a controversial song for the way in which it spoke about women. Many criticised the song’s derogatory lines. Naa Oru Alien is their second album, releasing almost eight years later.

Hiphop Tamizha has also composed and released singles, the most recent being "Quarantine & Chill”.

The two-member band has composed music for films, making their debut in 2015 with Vishal’s Aambala. So far they have composed music for 16 films, the latest being Vishal’s Action in 2019, with three unreleased projects in the pipeline for 2020. This includes Naan Sirithal, A1 Express and Aalambana.