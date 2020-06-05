Watch: Harbhajan Singh-Losliya's motion poster from 'Friendship'

The film has been directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya.

Flix Kollywood

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is acting in a Tamil film Friendship, along with Losliya. After releasing the poster of the film in February this year, the team has now put out the first look motion poster. The short video shows the three main characters, with former Bigg Boss contestant Losliya in the middle.

The film has been directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. It's expected to release later this year although with the uncertainty in the air over the reopening of theatres, it may well be pushed to next year.

The video also gives us a glimpse of Harbhajan bowling, suggesting that he will be playing a cricketer. Previously, the poster showed two men whose hands were linked by handcuffs. Harbhajan is said to be playing the lead.

The cricketer, who also plays for the Chennai Super Kings, is popular in Tamil Nadu. The tweets in Tamil from his social media handle have always been a hit with fans, and Harbhajan is aware that the people of the state adore him for taking the effort to slip into Tamil every now and then.

Harbhajan is also part of the cast of comedian Santhanam's Dikkilona, directed by Karthik Yogi.

Interestingly, cricketer Irfan Pathan is also making his debut in Tamil cinema with Vikram. Cobra is Vikram's 58th film and will be directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. AR Rahman is the composer for the film.

Losliya is a model turned news anchor from Sri Lanka who shot to fame with Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3. The reality TV show is hosted by actor-politician Kamal Haasan and airs on Vijay TV. Losliya became a popular contestant on the show, however Mugen Rao from Malaysia emerged as the winner. Losliya was the second runner-up.

Friendship is said to be a campus film but the ominous music as well as the poster suggests that it will also have elements of a thriller.

Watch: