Watch: 'Halal Love Story' teaser hints at hilarious comedy with romance

The film stars Indrajith, Grace Antony, Parvathy, Joju George, Soubin and others.

Flix Mollywood

A smiling Indrajith Sukumaran peeps into a classroom and waves at a teacher (Sharaf U Dheen) who is playing a film to the class. As he gets momentarily distracted, a visual of a woman's bare back appears, and an embarrassed Sharaf U Dheen blocks the projector immediately.

This is the first scene in the newly released teaser of Malayalam film Halal Love Story, which is about a group of passionate filmmakers attempting to make a film which is 'halal' and conforms to the Islamic organisation they are a part of, and the chaos and confusion that follows.

The 40-second teaser hints at a promising love story with oodles of comedy. Starring Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Grace Antony, Parvathy (in guest appearance), Soubin and others, the fim is set to release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on October 15. The film will have its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video and will be accessible to subscribers in over 200 countries and territories.

Halal Love Story is directed by Zakariya Mohammed, of Sudani from Nigeria fame. Touted to be a comedy-drama, the film is produced by Aashiq Abu, Harshad Ali and Jesna Ashim under the banner Papaya Films. Amazon Prime Video had previously released Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya starrer Sufiyum Sujatayum and C U Soon starring Roshan Mathew, Fahadh Faasil and Darshana Rajendran in key roles.

Producer Aashiq Abu said that Halal Love Story is going to be a much awaited â€˜reunion film starring some of the most versatile actors of Malayalam cinemaâ€™. He added that the film's crew "were immensely glad to be able to continue to entertain and bring lots of laughter for the audience even at such uncertain times and are delighted that fans across the world will now have an opportunity to enjoy Halal Love Story with their loved ones."

Watch teaser here: