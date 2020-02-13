Watch: 'Haathi Mere Saathi' teaser starring Rana in a never seen before role

Also starring Vishnu Vishal, the film has been titled 'Kaadan' in Tamil and 'Aranya' in Telugu.

Flix Cinema

Actor Rana Daggubati will next be seen in the upcoming trilingual Haathi Mere Saathi, in which he plays a mahout. The film, being directed by Prabhu Solomon, will be a modern-day take on Rajesh Khanna’s yesteryear classic Haathi Mere Saathi. Also starring Vishnu Vishal, the film has been titled Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu.

The teaser of the movie was launched recently and has given rise to high expectations. Going by the teaser, it looks like Rana and Vishnu's characters are fighting for the rights of animals.

This film will mark Vishnu Vishal's Telugu debut. The multi-starrer also has Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in important roles. The film also features Pulkit Samrat and Raghu Babu in pivotal roles.

The film has extensive VFX sequences which has been done by Prana Studios, the studio behind Hollywood biggies such as Life Of Pi and Thor, and the Bollywood film Detective Bymokesh Bakshi.

The film, contrary to rumors, won’t be a remake of the classic. The only similarity between the two films, according to a source from the film’s unit, will be the bond between elephants and humans. The storyline of the film has been inspired by true events, of humans encroaching the elephant corridors in Kaziranga and Assam. Rana Daggubati essays the role of a 50-year-old man who seems to be living in the jungle.

Before joining the sets of the film, Rana spent around two weeks with elephants in Thailand and he also shed 15 kilos to play his part. The film has been shot extensively in Thailand, Kerala and Delhi and is slated to hit screens on April 2nd.

The film has been bankrolled by Eros International with cinematography by AR Ashok Kumar, music by Shanthanu Moitra and edited by Bhuvan Srinivasan.

