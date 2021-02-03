Watch: GV Prakash makes Hollywood debut with title track of 'Trap City'

The lead single, titled 'Paranoid' features in the Hollywood film ‘Trap City’, in which GV Prakash Kumar will be making his Hollywood debut.

Flix Entertainment

Adding Tamil flavour to an English song is music composer GV Prakash Kumar, who leads the number with a slow Tamil melody that goes ‘kannae kannae…’. The lead single, titled 'Paranoid' features in the Hollywood film Trap City, which also marks GV Prakash Kumar’s Hollywood debut. The music composer-actor also makes an appearance in the song that features vocals by Omar Gooding and Sa-Roc. The song has been produced by Ashwin T Ganesh aka ATG, an Indian-American musician.

The film reportedly echoes the sentiments of the Black Lives Matter movement. In a press note, ATG has shared that he was inspired by legendary composer Hans Zimmer to compose this tune. “I had been inspired by Hans Zimmer’s scores during the time in which I created Paranoid,” he had said. Zimmer has composed music for films like Inception and Dunkirk.

Sharing his thoughts on being a part of this project, GV Prakash Kumar said, “Such an honour and excitement to collaborate with artists Omar Gooding, Sa-Roc, Ricky Burchell, and The ATG from around the globe and lend my voice to spread the message of hope for world unity. My sincere hope is through these artistic expressions we facilitate some real lasting changes for peace, love, and harmony.” GV Prakash Kumar reportedly plays a surgeon in the film who saves the hero’s life.

The actor-music composer will be sharing the screen space with veteran Tamil actor Napoleon, Brandon T Jackson and Dennis LA White. Directed by Ricky Burchell, the film is being produced by Tel Ganesan under the banner Kyba Films. Trap City is the story of a man who turns from drug peddling into becoming a successful rapper. Actor Napoleon plays Brandon’s bodyguard in the film.

In September last year, GV Prakash launched his debut international album titled Cold Nights. The first single from the album, called 'High and Dry’, has been composed by GV Prakash in collaboration with Ontario-based musician Julia Gartha, who has also penned the lyrics.

