Watch: Gouri Kishan, Anagha’s Magizhini narrates the love story of a lesbian couple

“Art of Love,” filmmaker Pa Ranjith wrote while unveiling the video song on social media on November 22.

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith took to social media on Monday, November 22, to unveil a new music video titled Magizhini, which depicts the love story of a lesbian couple. The song features actors Gouri Kishan and Anagha as Bharathanatyam dancers. Sharing the video song, Ranjith wrote: “Art of LOVE Presenting the music video of #Magizhini, a unique Saregama Tamil Original song ft. @Gourayy& @AnaghaOfficial. " It has been written and directed by VG Balasubramanian, who is currently working as co-director in Vikram-starrer Cobra. The song was released by Saregama Originals and has lyrics by Madhan Karky.

‘Magizhini’ features Anagha as a student who has recently shifted to Chennai. Gouri and her parents are in the midst of a tussle after her father finds out that she is a lesbian. Both of them are distressed about their personal lives and are paired with each other during a Bharatanatyam practice session, which sparks the beginning of a delicate romantic story. Once they start dating and Gouri spends the night at Anagha’s, her father sends her away from their home, while Anagha on the other hand, decides to come out of the closet and tells her mother that she is in love with a girl.

The video opens with a Behind-the-Scene (BTS) shot where Anagha consoles Gouri and it closes with the dance performance of the duo. The makers have revealed that the idea behind the piece was to create more awareness about the struggles of lesbian couples and initiate discussions about the LGBTQIA+ community.

Gouri Kishan rose to fame with her performance in the Tamil romantic movie 96, which starred Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead. Gouri was also recently seen in Mari Selvaraj directorial Karnan. Anagha became popular through her performance in Natpe Thunai, starring Hiphop Tamizha’s Aadhi. She was recently seen in the 2021 Tamil movie Dikkiloona, co-starring Santhanam and Shirin Kanchwala in the lead roles. The film received flak for some of its sexist sequences.

Watch the video of ‘Magizhini’ here: