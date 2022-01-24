Watch: Good Luck Sakhi trailer shows Keerthy Suresh as a shooter in training

‘Good Luck Sakhi’, starring Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in the lead, is slated for theatrical release on January 28.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh's rom-com entertainer, Good Luck Sakhi, released the film's trailer on Monday, January 24. The sports film that has been directed by Nagesh Kukunooor, is scheduled to hit screens on January 28. Aadhi Pinisetty plays the male lead in the film, while it will also have Jagapathi Babu essaying a crucial role.

The trailer begins with Jagapathi Babu saying that he would be training shooters who will make the country proud. Keerthy Suresh is then shown as 'Bad Luck' Sakhi, as everyone in her village believes she brings bad luck to them. Aadhi recommends her name to Jagapathi Babu despite the villagers opposing the move, saying that shooting is not meant for women. The rest of the story follows the ups and downs of Sakhi’s shooting career.

Good Luck Sakhi is a multi-lingual film made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Popular producer Dil Raju is presenting the film, while Sudheer Chandra Padiri is producing it for Worth A Shot Motion Arts. Prior to the announcement about release date of the film, there were speculations that Good Luck Sakhi would release directly on an Over-the-TOp (OTT) platform. Confirming that the film will hit the big screens on January 28, Keerthy tweeted on January 22, “We are so excited for you guys to see 'Good Luck Sakhi' in theatres near you from January 28."

Watch the trailer of Good Luck Sakhi:

The film's release has been postponed twice. It was originally supposed to hit screens on November 26. The release however got postponed to December 10. Worth A Shot, the production house behind the film, had announced earlier that "due to unforeseen issues" the film would be "arriving on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2021)", but was postponed at the time as well. Finally, it is now slated for theatrical release on January 28.

Keerthy Suresh also has upcoming films Saani Kaayidham, co-starring director Selvaraghavan and Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy in the lead.