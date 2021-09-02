Watch: Glimpse video of Vikrant Rona released to mark Kichcha Sudeep’s birthday

The film is directed by Anup Bhandari, who rose to fame with his directorial debut ‘Rangi Taranga’.

Flix Sandalwood

Marking Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep’s birthday on September 2, the makers of Vikrant Rona released a glimpse video titled ‘Deadman’s Anthem’ on Thursday. The video opens with a child saying “Once upon a time, there was a land that everyone feared, and then came the devil".Donning a suave jacket along with a hat, a fierce-looking Sudeep beats up thugs. “Bang Bang Bang Bang, the skies just sang the Deadman’s anthem. A savage heart, the lord of the dark, the phantom,” the lines of ‘Deadman’s Anthem’ read. Filled with mystery and intrigue, the video sets the tone for a high-octane action drama.

Apart from sharing the video, members of the team also extended their wishes to actor Sudeep on his birthday. Several fans have noted that Sudeep’s look in Vikrant Rona is very similar to that of the title character in Indiana Jones. “@KicchaSudeep sir! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness & success!(sic),” director Anup Bhandari wrote. Expressing that he is excited to share the screen with Sudeep, actor Nirup Bhandari wrote: “Happy birthday @KicchaSudeep sir It’s an honour & an enriching experience to share screen space with you. Can’t wait for the world to witness #VikrantRona. Sandalwood star.” In a video, Olympian Neeraj Chopra had extended his birthday wishes to Sudeep. In response, Sudeep wrote, “This is the sweetest. Thank you my brotherman @Neeraj_chopra1 for ur gesture. My best wshs to you always . Aim further.”

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai said on Twitter, “Met our Kannada Cinema's much loved superstar @KicchaSudeep at my office today. It was a delight, as always, to discuss various issues pertaining to our entertainment industry. I wish you well for all you future endeavors.”

Anup Bhandari, who is directing Vikrant Rona, is known for his directorial debut Rangi Taranga. The multi-crore thriller, Vikrant Rona was predominantly shot on sets built at Hyderabad’s Annapurna Studios. The film will be releasing in 3D format. Movie promotions kickstarted in Dubai, with the makers unveiling the title poster and sneak peek of the movie in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa on February 1. It was released in Burj Khalifa to commemorate Sudeep’s 25th year of working in the film industry.

ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು @KicchaSudeep sir! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness & success! pic.twitter.com/NJSpVU6ATZ — Anup Bhandari (@anupsbhandari) September 2, 2021

ಹುಟ್ಟು ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು ರೋಣ ಸರ್!!

Happy birthday @KicchaSudeep sir

It’s an honour & an enriching experience to share screen space with you. Can’t wait for the world to witness #VikrantRona pic.twitter.com/N6LUQOW4dw — Nirup Bhandari (@nirupbhandari) September 2, 2021