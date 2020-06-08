Watch: Gautham Menon's Ondraga Originals is back with 'Oru Chance Kudu'

The 6.5-minute video stars actors Shanthanu, Megha Akash and Kalaiyarasan.

Flix Kollywood

Director Gautham Vasudev Menonâ€™s Ondraga Entertainment has released a new single titled 'Oru Chance Kudu', the music video for which was released on YouTube on Sunday. The 6.5 minute video has been fronted by actors Shanthanu, Megha Akash and Kalaiyarasan. Written by Madhan Karky and composed by singer Karthik, the song is a mix of melody and gaana sung by Karthik and Gaana Guna respectively. The videoâ€™s concept and direction has been handled by Gautham Vasudev Menon himself.

Released as part of Ondraga Originals, this song is fourth in line after 'Koova', 'Ulaviravu' and 'Bodhai Kodhai'.

'Oru Chance Kudu' has a loverâ€™s tiff as its central plot. Actor Kalaiyarasan plays a gaana singer, who pauses a game of carrom to call a truce between his friends with his music. Several artists have worked in the making of this song and its video. Sathish has choreographed the sequence and Uthara Menon has worked as a stylist. The video has been produced by Venkat Somasundaram and Reshma Ghatala.

Watch:

All four songs of Ondraga Originals have been composed by Karthik, written by Karky and directed by Gautham Menon. The cinematography for all four has been done by Manoj Paramahamsa and Praveen Antony has edited it.

'Koova', which released in 2018, featured singer Chinna Ponnu. Then came 'Ulaviravu' for Valentine's Day that year, with actors Tovino Thomas and Dhivyadarshini (DD) playing a couple.

'Bodhai Kodhai' released in June 2018 and featured actors Atharvaa Murali and Aishwarya Rajesh. Two years later, Gautham Menon, Karthik and Madhan Karky have revived Ondraga Originals with 'Oru Chance Kudu'.

Earlier last month, Gautham Menon released a short film titled Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, reviving the love story from his feature film that released 10 years ago. This video was directed remotely by Gautham Menon, since the lockdown restricted a traditional shooting method.

Actors Trisha and Simbu who played the lead roles in Gautham Menonâ€™s Vinnaithaandi Varuvaya were back on screen once again, in this short story, more of a phone conversation, set during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The video, which is available on YouTube, received mixed responses from the audience.