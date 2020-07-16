Watch: ‘French Biriyani’ trailer out, Danish Sait stars as a Bengaluru auto driver

Directed by Pannaga Bharana, the film also stars Sal Yusuf as Simon, who is visiting the country for the first time.

Flix Sandalwood

The trailer of French Biriyani, starring Bengaluru-based comedian Danish Sait, was released on Thursday. The movie will be available for Amazon Prime Video subscribers exclusively across the world and premiere on July 24.

The action comedy also stars Sal Yusuf, among others. Danish plays the role of Asgar, an autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru, alongside Sal Yusuf as Simon, who is visiting the country for the first time. Their fates cross when unexpected circumstances cause Simon and Asgar to team up in order to search for Simon’s lost ‘Samaan’.

The trailer starts with a dramatic shot of a man sporting grey hair and moustache talking about what seems to be the key ingredient of the plot and introduces Danish in the khaki attire of an autodriver. Sal Yusuf is seen coming out of the airport and stepping into Bengaluru. Amongst other things, the trailer shows Asgar asking for 1.5 times the fare on his autorickshaw ride in quintessential Bengaluru style.

Punctuated by comic scenes, the trailer also shows a lot of action and men fighting in typical Indian movie style, involving chases through streets.



Asgar is seen being threatened by a policeman at gunpoint; incidentally, the gun is still in the holster. In one shot, Asgar is seen asking a crowd how to recover a phone that has been eaten by a cow.

The movie is directed by Pannaga Bharana and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudath A Talwar under the banner of PRK productions. Amazon Prime members in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide can watch the much-awaited Kannada movie from July 24 onwards.

In a press statement on the movie’s release, director Pannaga Bharana said, “Danish Sait and Sal Yusuf bring so much to the table in terms of their sheer comic prowess and quirkiness. I truly believe that there could not have been a better choice than them to play the two lead roles. With the movie releasing on Amazon Prime Video across 200 countries and territories, we are glad that the film will reach a global audience enabling them to revel in Kannada cinema.”

Amazon said the movie is the sixth of the seven Indian films across five local languages to release directly on Amazon Prime Video.

“We’re excited to bring French Biriyani on Amazon Prime Video that features one of the most versatile comics and actors – Danish Sait. In addition to being a thoroughly captivating film, we’re certain that the local flavour will appeal to the viewers’ taste and play a crucial role in taking the film to great heights. We’re confident that this comedy of errors will earn a special place in the hearts of cinema enthusiasts alike,” Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said in the statement.