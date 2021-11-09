Watch: First single from Good Luck Sakhi featuring Keerthy Suresh is out

Upbeat track ‘Bad Luck Sakhi’ from Nagesh Kukunoor’s ‘Good Luck Sakhi’ was released on November 8.

Flix Tollywood

The first single, ‘Bad Luck Sakhi’, from actor Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming film Good Luck Sakhi, also starring actors Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles, has been released. The song was released on November 8 and has been trending on YouTube in India. ‘Bad Luck Sakhi’, which is likely to be Keerthy Suresh’s introductory song, features her as Sakhi. As the title suggests, the visuals indicate how people consider her to be jinxed as chaos ensues in every place she visits. As she walks around the town, people point at her and sing ‘Bad Luck Sakhi’.

The upbeat track is sung by Hari Priya, Sameera Bharadwaj and MLR Karthikeyan, while it is set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad. Sharing the track with fans, Keerthy wrote: “I am pretty sure that this tune will be stuck in your head all week. This song is truly the essence of the film! Presenting to you #BadLuckSakhi from #GoodLuckSakhi!” Earlier, the actor announced that the film is set to release in theatres on November 26. Announcing the same, Keerthy tweeted, “We can’t wait for you to meet Sakhi on 26th November! #GoodLuckSakhi is coming to theatres near you!”

I am pretty sure that this tune will be stuck in your head all week. ❤️



This song is truly the essence of the film!



Presenting to you #BadLuckSakhi from #GoodLuckSakhi! ▶️ https://t.co/LMSSJqINb6 pic.twitter.com/Ndh5fehYG8 — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) November 8, 2021

Helmed by director Nagesh Kukunoor, the film is based on the life of Sakhi, who is known for bringing bad luck. However, the film tracks how she decides to get training in rifle shooting and how she turns her life around. Aadhi is reportedly essaying the role of a traditional theatre artist and Jagapathi Babu will be portraying Keerthy’s coach in Good Luck Sakhi. Presented by Dil Raju and bankrolled by Sudheer Chandra Padiri, the film has Shyavya Varma on board as the co-producer as well as stylist for Good Luck Sakhi.

Watch the video of ‘Bad Luck Sakhi’ here:

On the professional front, Keerthy was recently seen in the hit Tamil film Annaatthe, which stars actor Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead, with actors such as Yogi Babu, Khushboo and Meena, among others forming the rest of the ensemble cast. She will be seen in upcoming films such as Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Sarkaru Vaari Paata.