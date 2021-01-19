Watch: First look motion poster of Varun Tej's 'Ghani'

The motion poster of 'Ghani' features Varun Tej as a boxer who is seen practicing the sport fiercely in a boxing ring.

Flix Tollywood

Ram Charan on Tuesday unveiled the title and the first look of Varun Tej's upcoming film titled Ghani. Directed by Kiran Korrapati this sports drama is all set to release in July 2021. Ram Charan took to his Twitter handle to share the motion poster link of Ghani and wrote, “Very nice and packs a punch! Happy Birthday @IamVarunTej!! All the best team 'Ghani'.” The motion poster of Ghani features Varun Tej as a boxer who is seen practicing the sport fiercely in a boxing ring. The 46-second clip is complimented by the rousing background score of S Thaman.

Saiee Manjrekar will be seen as the female lead and it marks her Tollywood debut. The film also stars Kannada superstar Upendra and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty who will be seen in pivotal roles. It may be noted that the film was previously slated for release in 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The film has music by SS Thaman, George C Williams and Marthand K Venkatesh are on board as cinematographer and editor respectively.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Tej is also shooting for the Anil Ravipudi directorial F3. The sequel to 2019 Telugu comedy F2 was officially launched last month. F2 was centered on its two male protagonists Venkatesh and Varun Tej and how their lives turn topsy-turvy after getting married. Apparently, the second part will revolve around problems that arise due to the desire to earn more money.



The project was officially announced on December 13, on the occasion of Venkatesh’s birthday. “Earlier, it was frustration because of wives. Now it is all about money. Let's add more fun into the lives of co-brothers @VenkyMama & @IAmVarunTej with #F3Movie. Here is the concept poster (sic),” read a tweet from Sri Venkateswara Creations page.



