Watch: First look motion poster of Manju Warrierâ€™s â€˜Chathur Mukhamâ€™

Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne play business partners in the film, directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V.

Flix Mollywood

The first look motion poster of Manju Warrier's upcoming film Chathur Mukham was presented by Dulquer Salmaan on Sunday. Directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V, Chathur Mukham also has Sunny Wayne in an important role.

Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne play business partners in the film. With an intriguing music, the teaser shows Manju Warrier holding an hour glass.

Touted to be a techno-horror thriller, which is the first of its kind in Malayalam, the shooting of Chathur Mukham was in Thiruvananthapuram. The film is currently in the post-production stage. In an interview to the Times of India, one of its directors, Salil V, said that Manju Warrierâ€™s character in the film believes that a woman has to complete education and achieve financial stability before marriage.

Watch: First look motion poster of Chathur Mukham

The film is produced by Jiss Thomas and Justin Thomas under the banner of Jiss Toms Movies and it is jointly scripted by Anil Kurian and Abhayakumar. The film also features Niranjana Anoop, Shyamaprasad and Kalabhavan Prajod in important roles. Dawn Vincent is composing the tunes for this flick with Abinandhan Ramanujam working the camera and Manoj doing the editing.

Recently Jayasurya and Prajesh Sen announced that they will be teaming up again for a fresh project titled Meri Awaaz Suno which also stars Manju Warrier. It is the first time that fans will get to see Jayasurya and Manju Warrier share the screen space. The film tells the story of a radio jockey. The poster of the film was released on World Radio Day, which fell on February 13. B Rakesh of Universal Cinemas is producing this film.

Manju Warrier also announced her 50th film recently, titled 9MM. Debutant Dhinil Babu, who has worked as a chief associate for several films, is helming the project, backed by Aju Varghese and Visakh Subramaniam's Funtastic Films, along with Tinu Thomas.

Meanwhile, Manju will be seen next in the Mammootty-starrer The Priest, slated for release on March 4. Besides this, she is part of her brother Madhu Warrier's directorial debut Lalitham Sundaram, Santosh Sivan's Jack and Jill, and Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's Kayattam, which was recently screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Also awaiting release are Priyadarshan's Marakkar and Nivin Pauly-starrer Padavettu.

The Priest marks the first onscreen collaboration of Mammootty and Manju Warrier. According to reports, Manju is not appearing as the female lead opposite the megastar in the movie, and their characters don't have a romantic track in the film. The film has been slated to hit the theatres on March 4.