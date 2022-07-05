Watch: First look from Chiranjeevi’s Godfather is out

The film stars actor Nayanthara opposite Chiranjeevi in the lead, while Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been roped in for a cameo role.

The first look from actor Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Godfather was unveiled on Monday, July 4. The first-peek teaser opens with a black vintage Ambassador car. Actor Sunil greets Chiranjeevi, who is dressed in a sharp black outfit. The background music emphasises Chiranjeevi's signature flair as he exits the car. The actor, who is fondly known as Megastar by his fans, sports a salt-and-pepper hairdo in the teaser.

Directed by Mohan Raja, the film stars Nayanthara in the lead. Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been roped in for an important cameo. Godfather marks Salman’s Tollywood debut. It is an official remake of the hit Malayalam film Lucifer, which starred actor Mohanlal in the lead. Lucifer marked the directorial debut of actor-turned-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran. Godfather is produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, and music has been composed by S Thaman.

Earlier this month, actor Chiranjeevi announced that he has lent his voice for the Telugu dubbed version of upcoming film Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva. The film which stars actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, is set to hit the big screens on September 9.

Director Ayan Mukherjee took to social media to thank actor Chiranjeevi. “I have met Chiranjeevi Garu on just two occasions – once with Ranbir when we asked him to lend his voice for Brahmāstra in Telugu, and once when we recorded his iconic voice a few days ago – but the feeling he has left me with, will last forever. A Mega Star with Magic Energy – He made me feel so warm and so welcome, and was so positive about Brahmāstra – I cherish deeply having had the privilege to have met him on this journey! With utmost respect (and excitement)… I feel honoured to share that Chiranjeevi Garu is lending his Voice to our movie, and our Trailer in Telugu. To be in the Dub Studio with him, and to listen to his voice on our Trailer – will be one of my favourite memories on Brahmāstra!” he wrote.

Sharing the Telugu trailer of Brahmāstra, Chiranjeevi tweeted on June 15, “Delighted to share the Trailer of Brahmāstra with all of you and be a part of this amazing journey. Watch Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva on the 9th of September, only in Cinemas!”

Fans of actor Chiranjeevi are eagerly looking forward to the movie following the box office failure of his previous outing, Acharya, wherein he shared the screen with his son, actor Ram Charan.

