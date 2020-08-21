Watch: First look of Akshay Kumar in Bear Grylls’s ‘Into The Wild,’ shot at Bandipur

Akshay Kumar is the third Indian celebrity after Rajinikanth and PM Narendra Modi to feature on the show in recent times.

Flix Television

After superstar Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set to join adventurer Bear Grylls on his show Into the Wild. Akshay Kumar and Bear both took to Twitter to share the digital premiere of the show. “You thinking I mad… but mad only going into the wild,” tweeted Akshay.

The video features both Akshay and Bear battling the wild in India. The episode, shot in India itself, will premiere on Discovery Plus App on September 11 at 8 pm and the TV premiere will be on Discovery Channel on September 14.

“We couldn't be more excited to see @akshaykumar and adventurer @BearGrylls in the latest edition of #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls. Join us for an amazing ride starting 8:00 pm, Sep 11. Premieres on @DiscoveryIN channel at 8:00 pm on Sep 14 #KhiladiOnDiscovery,” the official handle of Discovery Plus tweeted.

Earlier in January, it was reported that Akshay Kumar had filmed a Discovery channel programme with Bear in Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Discovery channel had sought permission for shooting between January 28 and January 30.

The Bandipur Tiger Reserve, an 874 sq km national park, was formed by integrating forest areas of erstwhile Venugopala Wildlife Park, which was established in 1941, and was later enlarged to its current size in the Chamarajanagar district, about 220 km southwest of Bengaluru.

The tiger reserve lists 28 species of mammals, including Royal Bengal tiger, Asian elephant, leopard, bonnet macaque, Indian pipistrelle and barking deer.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had featured on the show and that episode, titled Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls & PM Modi which was one among the most-watched shows of 2019 in India. Subsequently, superstar Rajinikanth made his television debut with the show, and his episode spoke about water conservation. Rajinikanth, too, had shot for the episode in Bandipur and during the shooting of the episode, the superstar had suffered minor injuries after he reportedly tripped over a lantana bush.

Bear Grylls has also hosted prominent celebrities in the past such as then sitting American President Barack Obama, Kate Winslet, Roger Federer, Julia Roberts and many more.