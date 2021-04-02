Fahadh’s upcoming movie Joji is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 7. Ahead of its OTT premiere, the makers have released the trailer of the movie.
The two minute and 37 seconds trailer begins with shots of Joji's [Fahadh] home. We are introduced to the family members through a few glimpses. In their conversations, all family members mention that they are forbidden from talking about “it” but do not reveal what “it” refers to. As the trailer progresses, we get to know more about the individuals who are part of the family, but not enough to determine their character arc in the film. Filled with intrigue and mystery, the trailer lets us into the world of Joji but does not reveal too many details about the plot.
The Dileesh Pothan directorial is written by Syam Pushkaran. Prior to Joji, the team had collaborated for the Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaram. F
Interestingly, when Joji was announced in October last year, the makers also released a tagline that was inspired from Shakespeare’s popular tragedy Macbeth. The makers have revealed that the movie will present a twisted, modern- day interpretation of Macbeth.
The movie is bankrolled by Dilesh Pothan, Syam Pushkaran and Fahadh
Apart from starring Fahadh in the lead, Joji also features Baburaj, Unnimaya
Joji is likely to be a crime drama that explores themes such as greed, desire, murder and secrets. Fahadh essays the role of Joji, who appears as the youngest son in a rich farmers’ family. Joji is an engineering dropout who is interested in becoming a rich NRI, but his father does not support this idea and looks down at him as a failure. The movie will explore how Joji implements his plans, when a series of unprecedented incidents take place in the family.
Fahadh has a number of films in his kitty. The actor's Irul, where he shares the screen with Darshana Rajendrana and Soubin