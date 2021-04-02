Watch: Fahadh's 'Joji' trailer is full of mystery

The Dileesh Pothan directorial is a twisted, modern-day interpretation of Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’.

Flix Mollywood

Fahadh’s upcoming movie Joji is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 7. Ahead of its OTT premiere, the makers have released the trailer of the movie.

The two minute and 37 seconds trailer begins with shots of Joji's [Fahadh] home. We are introduced to the family members through a few glimpses. In their conversations, all family members mention that they are forbidden from talking about “it” but do not reveal what “it” refers to. As the trailer progresses, we get to know more about the individuals who are part of the family, but not enough to determine their character arc in the film. Filled with intrigue and mystery, the trailer lets us into the world of Joji but does not reveal too many details about the plot.

The Dileesh Pothan directorial is written by Syam Pushkaran. Prior to Joji, the team had collaborated for the Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaram. F ahadh has also teamed up with Dileesh for his second outing, the critically acclaimed 2017 film Thondimuthalum Driksakshi yum, which was written by Sajeev Pazhoor. Both the films had cinematography by Shyju Khalid, who is also on board as the cinematographer for Joji.

Interestingly, when Joji was announced in October last year, the makers also released a tagline that was inspired from Shakespeare’s popular tragedy Macbeth. The makers have revealed that the movie will present a twisted, modern- day interpretation of Macbeth.

The movie is bankrolled by Dilesh Pothan, Syam Pushkaran and Fahadh Faasil under the banners of Fahadh Faasil and Friends, Bhavana Studios and Working Class Hero. Bhavana Studios is partnered by Dileesh, Fahadh and Syam. The production company also added earlier that the film is a ‘heart full effort to interpret the classic in an independent way.’

Apart from starring Fahadh in the lead, Joji also features Baburaj, Unnimaya Prasad, Shammi Thilakan, Alister Alex and Basil Joseph. The film has music by Justin Varghese, while Kiran Das will be taking care of the editing.

Joji is likely to be a crime drama that explores themes such as greed, desire, murder and secrets. Fahadh essays the role of Joji, who appears as the youngest son in a rich farmers’ family. Joji is an engineering dropout who is interested in becoming a rich NRI, but his father does not support this idea and looks down at him as a failure. The movie will explore how Joji implements his plans, when a series of unprecedented incidents take place in the family.

Watch the trailer of 'Joji' here:

Fahadh has a number of films in his kitty. The actor's Irul, where he shares the screen with Darshana Rajendrana and Soubin Shahir, has released on Netflix on Friday. He also awaits the release of political- thriller Malik, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. Fahadh is currently filming for Malayankunju, where he will be seen alongside Rajisha Vijayan.