Watch: Fahadh Faasil looks fierce as Sulaiman in ‘Malik’ trailer

The Mahesh Narayanan directorial starring Fahadh Faasil and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 15.

The makers of Fahadh Faasil’s much-awaited political drama Malik released the trailer of the movie on Tuesday, July 6. The trailer comes days after Amazon Prime Video announced that the movie will be premiering on the OTT platform on July 15. Sharing the trailer, Amazon Prime Video wrote, “A journey from the streets of Ramadappally to its throne. Trailer out now. Meet #MalikOnPrime July 15.”

The trailer gives a sneak peek into the life of Sulaiman (played by Fahadh) and hints at an engaging political-thriller. We meet the younger Sulaiman, actively engaging in the local political turmoil in Ramadappally. In one scene, we see him urging people to fight for their own land. We hear him say: “We know how to protect our land”. In another scene, he says, “We killed Chandran. We chopped him up and threw him into the sea,” indicating that he is likely to play a powerful gangster in the film.

We also meet the older Sulaiman in the trailer. Locked up in prison, he stays calm and spiritual even while plans are underway to kill him. A brief excerpt features Nimisha Sajayan, appearing as an older woman, instructing others not to kill each other in Sulaiman’s name, since he quit everything and went on the Hajj (Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca). The movie is likely to chronicle the rise of Sulaiman as a powerful leader.

The Mahesh Narayanan directorial features Fahadh Faasil, Archit, Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George in the lead roles. The supporting cast of Malik includes Maala Parvathi, Dileesh Pothan, Divya Prabha, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Jalaja, Sarath kumar, Vijay Forrt and Sudhi Koppa, among others.

Describing Fahadh’s role, the makers wrote in a statement: “The narrative of the film journeys through the life of Sulaiman Malik, a charismatic leader who goes an extra mile to help the people of his community and provide them support to stand up against the corrupt forces, shielding them from their greedy agenda of colluding and encroaching lands illegally for their benefit.”

Speaking about the experience of teaming up with director Mahesh, Fahadh said in a statement, “Collaborating with a brilliant director such as Mahesh Sir is always a pleasure. After the phenomenal success of CU Soon and Joji, which were also released on Amazon Prime Video, I’m thrilled to be presented in another exciting release – Malik. The storyline of Malik is truly very special to me and we have put our heart and soul into making this film.”

Noting that the film is unconventional and off-beat, Nimisha Sajayan said, “The film has a very unconventional and unique narrative that spans different time periods which was quite challenging for me to perform. I can’t wait to see how fans react to this masterpiece that Mahesh Sir has beautifully helmed.”

Bankrolled by Anto Joseph under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company, the film was initially slated for theatrical release on May 13, coinciding with Eid. However, the theatrical release was postponed and the makers opted for an OTT release in view of the pandemic.