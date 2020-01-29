Watch: Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya back on screen together in 'Trance' song

The 3 minute 11 second song sets up the premise of the film and it looks fun!

The much awaited song from Anwar Rasheed’s new film Trance featuring Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya released on Tuesday.

Titled ‘Noolu poya nooru pattangal’ (100 kites without threads), the 3 minute 11 second video promises laughs with Fahadh bringing back his A game as the middle class hero.

The song introduces Fahadh as Viju Prasad, a motivational speaker, anxious to make it big by turning ‘losers’ into ‘winners’. Fahadh pulls off the quirky role (in the song) as we see him stand on a plastic chair and roar ‘I am a champion’ while a bunch of his senior citizen students thump their chests and echo him.

The song promises a surprise in the end with a suited-Nazriya and cleaned up Fahadh walking in slow motion.

The film brings together the real-life couple on the big screen after six years. They both shared screen space in the popular 2014 film Bangalore Days. The film also marks the comeback of filmmaker Anwar Rasheed into the field of direction, after a long gap of six years. The last film he directed is a segment called Aami in the anthology Anchu Sundarikal, which also starred Fahadh.

The film will have an action sequence that will be shot using the robotic camera that is generally used in Hollywood films. This all-important action sequence will be choreographed by Supreme Sundar of Varathan and Swathandryam Ardharathriyil fame.

The film also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vinayakan, Dileesh Pothen, Sreenath Bhasi and others.

It will open in cinemas on February 14 as a Valentine's Day special release. The film has been in the making for nearly two years now.