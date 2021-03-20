Watch: Energetic first single 'Muruga' from 'Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir' is out

The song from the Vijay Sethupathi and Megha Akash features vocals by Silambarasan.

The makers of the upcoming Tamil film Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Megha Akash in the lead, released the first single ‘Muruga’ from the movie on Friday. Actor Vijay Sethupathi took to Twitter to share the soulful track with his fans.

The video starts with visuals from Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, where Vijay Sethupathi is seen dancing with other devotees in a temple, donning a black shirt and a veshti (an ethnic costume worn by Indian men). We also see female devotees dressed in yellow sarees and performing Kavadhi Aatam, a ceremonial dance performed by devotees of the Hindu god Muruga.

Glimpses of the crew at the sets of the film have also been added to the lyric video of ‘Muruga’. However, most of the visuals feature videos of actor Silambarasan at the studio, recording the song. The lyrics of the energetic number is penned in the format of a devotee addressing lord Muruga. The peppy track also has popular lines from Thirupugazh, a religious text dedicated to the deity, sung as a rap.

‘Muruga’ is set to tune by Nivas K Prasanna, who has also rendered his voice for the track alongside Simbu. The rap segment is performed by MC Sai, and features lyrics by Mohan Rajan.

Watch the lyrical video of the song ‘Muruga’ here:

The title of the movie is a quote written by Tamil poet Kaniyan Pungundranar in a poem written in the sixth century. The line translates to “I am a citizen of the world, and everyone in the world is my kith and kin.” Interestingly, the line was also quoted by former president APJ Abdul Kalam in his speech at the European Union in 2007.

The movie is spearheaded by director Venkata Krishna Roghanth. Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir marks his directorial debut. Roghanth was assisting late director SP Jananathan before teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for this project.

The makers had released a glimpse from the track on Thursday as a teaser for fans. Revealing that Silambarasan lent his voice for ‘Murugan’, the makers wrote, “Check this Energetic #Muruga single glimpse from @VijaySethuOffl‘s # YaadhumOoreYaavarumKelir. Sung by @SilambarasanTR_Full song will be out tomorrow @ 6 PM. A @nivaskprasanna Musical.”

The crew was completing the Kodaikanal schedule of Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir in March last year. However, they couldn’t complete the shoot due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. Shooting commenced once again after lockdown restrictions were lifted by the govt.

Vijay Sethupathi is also currently working on the upcoming Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaad hal.