The makers of the upcoming Tamil film Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum
#Muruga first single from #YaadhumOoreYaavarumKelir— VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) March 19, 2021
▶️ https://t.co/nNJZRRuyUV
Sung by @SilambarasanTR_
A @nivaskprasanna musical@ChandaraaArts @cineinnovations @akash_megha @raguaditya_ @mcsaiofficial @Lyricist_Mohan @saregamasouth @onlynikil @CtcMediaboy
The video starts with visuals from Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, where Vijay Sethupathi is seen dancing with other devotees in a temple, donning a black shirt and a veshti (an ethnic costume worn by Indian men). We also see female devotees dressed in yellow sarees and performing Kavadhi Aatam, a ceremonial dance performed by devotees of the Hindu god Muruga.
Glimpses of the crew at the sets of the film have also been added to the lyric video of ‘Muruga’. However, most of the visuals feature videos of actor Silambarasan at the studio, recording the song. The lyrics of the energetic number is penned in the format of a devotee addressing lord Muruga. The peppy track also has popular lines from Thirupugazh, a religious text dedicated to the deity, sung as a rap.
‘Muruga’ is set to tune by Nivas K Prasanna, who has also rendered his voice for the track alongside Simbu. The rap segment is performed by MC Sai, and features lyrics by Mohan Rajan.
Watch the lyrical video of the song ‘Muruga’ here:
The title of the movie is a quote written by Tamil poet Kaniyan Pungundranar in a poem written in the sixth century. The line translates to “I am a citizen of the world, and everyone in the world is my kith and kin.” Interestingly, the line was also quoted by former president APJ Abdul Kalam in his speech at the European Union in 2007.
The movie is spearheaded by director Venkata Krishna Roghanth. Yaadhum Oore
The makers had released a glimpse from the track on Thursday as a teaser for fans. Revealing that Silambarasan lent his voice for ‘Murugan’, the makers wrote, “Check this Energetic #Muruga single glimpse from @VijaySethuOffl‘s #
Check this Energetic #Muruga single glimpse from @VijaySethuOffl ‘s #YaadhumOoreYaavarumKelir.— Chandaraa Arts (@ChandaraaArts) March 18, 2021
Sung by @SilambarasanTR_
Full song will be out tomorrow @ 6 PM.
A @nivaskprasanna musical@cineinnovations @akash_megha @raguaditya_ @mcsaiofficial @Lyricist_Mohan pic.twitter.com/FMWsiPu8zN
The crew was completing the Kodaikanal schedule of Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir in March last year. However, they couldn’t complete the shoot due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. Shooting commenced once again after lockdown restrictions were lifted by the govt.
Vijay Sethupathi is also currently working on the upcoming Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaad