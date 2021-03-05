Watch: ‘En Pondatti Ooruku Poita’ from ‘Nenjam Marappathillai’ goes viral

The film finally hit the big screens on March 5 after the Madras High Court cancelled the interim stay order against the release of the movie.

Flix Kollywood

After facing a series of unprecedented delays and hurdles, Nenjam Marappathillai finally hit the big screens on Friday. Amid high expectations, the makers of the film released the video song En Pondatti Oorukku Poita on Thursday. The groovy song is sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja and SJ Suryah. The lyrics have been penned by director Selvaraghavan.

It is hard to ignore the striking resemblance between the title of the song and the famous scene from 1988 Tamil film Agni Natchathiram where actor Janagaraj jumps with joy because his wife will be out of town. The bright neon lights, SJ Suryah’s dance moves, techno beats, rustic voices of the singers, as well as the editing, brings out the surrealistic and dark undertones of the song. The song has gone viral and is currently trending at fifth place on Youtube.

The Madras High Court cancelled the interim stay order against the release of the outing on Thursday and permitted the movie to hit the big screens on Friday. The release of the movie was put on hold after a petition was filed by Radiance Media Pvt Ltd. Against Escape Artists Motion Pictures, one of the production banners bankrolling the film.

Actor SJ Suryah took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and announce that the film will be heading for a theatrical release on Friday.

“Issue Between Radiance Media and Escape Artists is Sorted, just got cleared by the court THX A LOT TO ALL THE FANS WHO HAVE BEEN PRAYING AND WAITING FOR THIS RELEASE #NenjamMarapathillai NAMMA PADAM UNMAYAVE RELEASE AHUDHUNGA (Our film is really getting released),” he wrote.

Issue Between Radiance Media and Escape Artists is Sorted , just got cleared by the court THX A LOT TO ALL THE FANS WHO HAVE BEEN PRAYING AND WAITING FOR THIS RELEASE #NenjamMarapathillai NAMMA PADAM UNMAYAVE RELEASE AHUDHUNGA @selvaraghavan @thisisysr @Madan2791 @Arvindkrsna — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) March 4, 2021

The makers of the film commenced production for the movie as early as January 2016. The shooting was completed by the end of June 2016. However, producers had to put the project on hold after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced. It was once again stalled due to production difficulties shortly after.

The Selvaraghavan directorial is produced by P Madhan, Siddharth Rao, Anirudh Krishna, and Gitanjali Selvaraghavan. Apart from SJ Suryah, actors Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha star in lead roles in the movie.

