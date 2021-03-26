Watch: Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kurup' teaser is full of intrigue

The film is based on the real life story of one of India's most-wanted criminals.

Kurup is one of the most anticipated Mollywood movies of 2021. Starring popular actor Dulquer Salmaan and Made in Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead, the teaser of the film was released on Friday.

Dulquer Salmaan took to Twitter to share the teaser of the movie with his fans.

The video opens with the eerie visual of a burning car. As the teaser progresses, we get to know that the police have been on the lookout for Kurup, a notorious criminal and a fugitive. Indrajith is seen essaying the role of a cop who is investigating the case. We then hear him say, “36 years, more than 300 tip-offs, over a thousand journeys, in search of just one man,” followed by a text stating, “this is the story of India’s longest wanted fugitive.” Surrounded by an aura of mystery, Sukumara Kurup played by Dulquer Salmaan lights up the screen with his presence.

An alleged murderer, one of the most- wanted criminals and an urban legend, Sukumara Kurup is an infamous household name in Kerala. Sukumara Kurup allegedly killed Chacko, a man who bore a physical resemblance with him, in order to fake his own death, and claim the insurance money. The Chacko murder case is known to be one of the longest- standing cases in Kerala’s judicial history. According to the police, he has been on the run since January 1984.

The Srinath Rajendran directorial will be released in five languages – Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. Dulquer Salmaan made his debut in acting with Second Show, which was also helmed by Srinath Rajendran. Kurup will also star actor Sunny Wayne, Manoj Bajpayee, Suresh Oberoi, Shine Tom Chacko and Indrajith Sukumaran in pivotal roles.

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s home banner, Wayfarer films and co-produced by M-star, the filming for the movie has taken place in multiple locations such as Dubai, Mangaluru and in the interiors of many north Indian states.

Sharing a new poster from Kurup on New Year's Eve earlier, the actor wrote, “Happy happy new year to all you lovely people from the entire team of #Kurup. Releasing across languages and telling the story of India’s longest wanted fugitive, this is a movie I am hoping all of you will get to watch in the theaters. Here’s to a brighter & more promising 2021.”

Dulquer will be essaying the titular role of Sukumara Kurup, a real-life fugitive. Nimish Ravi, who rose to fame after his work in Malayalam film Luca, has been roped in as the cinematographer, while Kurup has the script and dialogues by KS Aravind. Sushin Shyam is on board as the music composer for the venture.

Dulquer is currently working on a number of projects such as Malayalam movie Salute and Tamil movie Hey Sinamika.