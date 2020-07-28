Watch: Dulquer Salmaan sings â€˜Unnimayaâ€™ song for Gregoryâ€™s film

The song is for the film â€˜Maniyarayile Ashokanâ€™ in which Jacob Gregory plays the lead role.

It sounds like a love song that a man sings with a lot of affection for a woman. But then the choice of words is rather curious. He describes the woman as milk tea with sugar, salted mango pickle, the coconut on trees, the sardine kept on the street, and the tar on the road. Most interestingly, the song comes in the voice of Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan.

In a short video released on YouTube, Dulquer can be seen singing the song in a studio with Jacob Gregory, an actor with whom he has collaborated in many films. The song 'Unnimaya' is for a film called Maniyarayile Ashokan in which Gregory plays the lead role of Ashokan.

Here are the original lines in Malayalam:

Monjathi penne Unnimaye / thanjathil oppana paadivaayo

Thenoorum ente premam neeye / paalita panjasara chaya neeye

Uppilitta manga neeye / thengin mele thenga neeye

Nirathin mele mathi neeye roadin mele taaru neeye

Gregory, sporting some greys and a beard, is also in the studio, singing along as Dulquer makes funny faces at the camera.

Dulquer, celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, is also producing the film under the banner Wayfarer Films.

You get glimpses from the film across the song, with actors like Krishna Sankar and Shine Tom Chacko joining Gregory. You don't, however, get to see who this mysterious 'Unnimaya' is, the person who is the subject of the song. The song ends with the appearance of a woman but falls short of showing her face. However, it's been earlier revealed that Anupama Parameswaran of Premam fame is playing an important role in the film.

The film is directed by Shamzu Zayba and scripted by Vineeth Krishnan. The music is by Sreehari K Nair and Shihas Ammedkoya is the lyricist of the song.

Dulquer has sung quite a few songs for Malayalam films, including the 'Johny mone' song for ABCD in which he and Gregory had earlier collaborated. Other popular songs he has sung are â€˜Chundaripenneâ€™ for Charlie, â€˜Vaanam Thilathilakkanuâ€™ for CIA, and â€˜Ormakalâ€™ for Parava.

