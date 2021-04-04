Watch: Dulquer Salmaan-Rosshan Andrrews film â€˜Saluteâ€™ teaser is catchy

The film is written by Bobby and Sanjay and produced by Dulquerâ€™s Wayfarer Films.

Flix Mollywood

A crowd of men are shouting, banging on a police vehicle with voices asking the person inside to get out if he dared to. A slow music begins and Dulquer Salmaan, putting on the police cap from inside the vehicle gets out, slams the door and faces the crowd. This is the short and long of the teaser of his new film Salute, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, released minutes ago online.

Director Rosshan Andrrews is once again associating with his favourite writer duo Bobby and Sanjay for the film. Dulquerâ€™s Wayfarer Films is producing Salute. Noted Tamil musician Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for the film. Sreekar Prasad is the editor and Aslam K Purayil the cinematographer.

In the cast with Dulquer are Manoj K Jayan, Diana Penty, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Sania Iyyappan, Alancier, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar, Saikumar among others. Bollywood actor Diana is acting opposite Dulquer in the film, making her Malayalam debut. Lakshmi Gopalaswamy plays another important role in the film, and has posted on Instagram about collaborating with Dulquer, 20 years after beginning her acting career with his father, Mammootty.

In early March, Dulquer presented the first look poster of the film, with him on a bike and striking a pose, holding a police baton.

Another highly anticipated movie of Dulquer awaiting release this year is Kurup, based on the real life story of the fugitive Sukumara Kurup. The film is directed by Srinath Rajendran, the filmmaker who introduced Dulquer to movies.

Director Rosshan Andrrewsâ€™s last film to release was Prathi Poovan Kozhi, starring Manju Warrier in the lead. In a change he had associated with writer Unni R for the film, breaking the habit of directing Bobby-Sanjay scripts. Rosshan also played the role of the antagonist in the film. Seven years ago, it was through his film How Old Are You that the inimitable Manju Warrier returned to acting after a hiatus.

