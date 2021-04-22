Watch: Dulquer Salmaan is Lieutenant Ram in Hanu Raghavapudi period-drama

Bankrolled by Swapna Cinemas, the glimpse video was unveiled on the festival of Ram Navami.

Flix Mollywood

Marking the occasion of Ram Navami (Hindu festival), the makers of Dulquer Salmaanâ€™s upcoming film with director Hanu Raghavapudi, which is yet to be titled, revealed an introduction video of Dulquerâ€™s character from the movie.

Although Dulquerâ€™s face is not seen in the introductory video, Dulquer is seen essaying the role of Lieutenant Ram in the period-drama.

Watch the video here:

The multilingual film is reportedly set in 1964. Produced by Priyanka Dutt, musician Vishal Chandrasekar has been roped in as the music composer for the movie. While it is produced by Swapna Cinemas, it is presented by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Production House Swapna Cinema, which is bankrolling the film, took to Twitter to share the video with fans and wrote, "Lord Ram and his battle for love is legendary. Witness to see our Lieutenant Ram's love saga soon! (sic)."

Dulquer has several projects in his kitty. He is awaiting the release of one of the most-anticipated Malayalam films Kurup. Based on the life of notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup, the movie is slated for theatrical release on May 28. Kurup is directed by Srinath Rajendran and stars actors Dulquer Salmaan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala and Maya Menon in pivotal roles.

Dulquer recently wrapped up shooting for the upcoming Malayalam action-thriller Salute. Direct ed by Rosshan Andrrews, the movie stars Dulquer as a cop. Actor Diana Penty has been roped in to star opposite Dulquer in Salute. It is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his home banner Wayfarer Films.

The 34-year-old actor is also filming for the Tamil film Hey Sinamika. He will be sharing the screen with Aditi Rao Hydari in the romantic-drama film. Directed by award-winning dance choreographer Brinda, the movie also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Nakshatra Nagesh in pivotal roles. Dulquer was last seen in Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadit haal last year.