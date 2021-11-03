Watch: Dulquerâ€™s â€˜Kurupâ€™ trailer is sinister, set in a different era

Dulquer Salmaan plays the real life fugitive Sukumara Kurup in the film, releasing in theatres on November 12.

Flix Mollywood

The telephone rings just when a soft grim music fades into the background. The old rotary dial phone is picked up by a policeman. The caller asks in Tamil for Krishnadas Sir and the policeman says he is in Bhopal, gone there to catch Kurup. The callerâ€™s tone changes and Dulquer Salmaanâ€™s familiar voice tells him it is Kurup calling from Bhopal, followed by a strange laugh. The trailer of the much-anticipated Kurup begins on this sinister note and maintains it for all the two minutes. Snatches of a different era, the real life story of Sukuamara Kurup and a hint of his portrayal come through the short trailer, released on November 3.

Other main actors â€“ Sobhita Dhulipala playing the female lead and Kurupâ€™s love interest, Indrajith Sukumaran on the trail of Kurup, Shine Tom Chacko a drunken antagonist â€“ feature in the trailer. The film has been evoking interest since its announcement a few years ago for telling the real life story of a fugitive whose name continues to figure in public discussions, the man having never been caught. Sukumara Kurup had famously staged his own death to get a large sum as insurance, burning his car with another manâ€™s body in it and has since been on the run. Rumours of his death from different parts of the country popped up through the decades but none were confirmed.

For Kurup, Dulquer is joining with Srinath Rajendran, the director who introduced him to acting nine years ago through Second Show. The film is scripted by Daniel Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind, out of a story written by Jithin K Jose. Sushin Shyam, known for his works in movies like Kumbalangi Nights, has done the music. The film is produced by Dulquerâ€™s Wayfarer Films & M-Star Entertainments. It releases November 12 in theatres, the first major movie to come out after cinemas opened in Kerala in the last week of October.

Watch: Trailer of Kurup