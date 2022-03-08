Watch: Dulquer is a cop solving a murder case in trailer of Salute

The makers also announced the release date of the film, which will stream on OTT platform Sony LIV.

Flix Mollywood

The trailer of actor Dulquer Salmaanâ€™s much-awaited film Salute was unveiled on Tuesday, March 8. The makers also surprised fans by announcing the release date for the film as well. Salute will be released on OTT platform Sony LIV on March 18.

The trailer features Dulquer Salmaan as a cop who is trying to follow the criminal trail of a murder case. Dulquerâ€™s character races to solve the case, which they refer to as the Martin-Sheeba case in the trailer, and is one step behind the criminal the whole time. The trailer of Salute hints at an intense police- procedural drama. Helmed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, the film stars actor Diana Penty opposite. Bankrolled by Dulquerâ€™s home banner Wayfarer film, popular screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay have been roped in for the project. The supporting cast comprises actors Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Sania Iyyappan, Alancier, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar and Saikumar, among others.

Dulquer was recently seen in Kurup, which follows the life of Keralaâ€™s most wanted criminal, Sukumara Kurup. The film is written by KS Aravind, Jithin K Jose and Daniel Sayooj Nair and directed by Srinath Rajendran.

He has also collaborated with his father Mammootty for the first time by bankrolling the latterâ€™s upcoming film Puzhu, which also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead. Meanwhile, Diana Penty is known for her roles in Hindi films like Cocktail and Happy Bhag Jayegi.

Dulquer was also recently seen in the romantic drama Hey! Sinamika, which co-starred actors Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. In the film, Duqluer and Aditi Rao Hydari, who are married to each other, find it difficult to navigate the relationship. The film is helmed by dance choreographer Brindha and marks her directorial debut. The title of the film is inspired from the song â€˜Aye Sinamikaâ€™ which was set to tune by composer AR Rahman in the Maniratnam directorial Oh Kadhal Kanmani, a romantic drama featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the lead.

Watch the trailer of Salute: