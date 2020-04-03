Watch: 'Disinfection tunnel' in Mysuru for customers exiting grocery market

The tunnel is fitted at the entrance of Mysuru exhibition ground market.

After a 'disinfection tunnel' was set up in Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu, a similar tunnel was set up in Mysuru in Karnataka at the entrance of the Mysuru exhibition ground market.

Farmers selling their produce and customers visiting to buy groceries can walk through the tunnel to get 'disinfected'. The tunnel was installed by the Mysuru City Corporation.

"We are spraying 1% Sodium Hypochlorite Solution (NaOCl) through the nozzles fitted in the tunnel in a water base at 0.5 ppm as a fine mist. Farmers and members of the public can walk through this tunnel to get disinfected. We are planning to install this in seven markets in Mysuru," Mysuru City Corporation Dr Nagaraj said.

The water-based solution is, however, harmful to the eyes.

The tunnel is being used by customers and sellers at the Mysuru exhibition ground market. Those walking through are advised to raise their hands while entering the tunnel. Similar tunnels will come up at seven other markets in the city, including Lalitha Mahal grounds and Bannimantap.

The tunnels are similar to the 'disinfection tunnel' built by the Tirupur district administration for visitors at the Thennampalayam Uzhavar Sandhai. Venkatesh, who runs a water treatment company, built the tunnel inspired by videos of similar tunnels in Turkey.

The biggest cluster of coronavirus cases in Karnataka is from Mysuru with 21 cases reported in the district. Among this, a group of cases are connected to Jubilant Life Sciences, a pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud. Around 1,400 employees of the company are in quarantine and stringent lockdown measures are in place in Nanjangud town.