Watch: Diljit Dosanjh grooves to Arivu and Dheeâ€™s â€˜Enjoy Enjaami'

From Dulquer Salmaan to Suriya, various celebrities have praised â€˜Enjoy Enjaamiâ€™.

Flix Entertainment

Popular actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, who predominantly works in Punjabi and Bollywood movies, took fans by surprise when he posted a video dancing to the Tamil song, â€˜Enjoy Enjaamiâ€™.

From Diljit doing bhangra to performing while seated inside a car, the short video features various visuals of Diljit Dosanjh dancing. Towards the end of the video, he is seen alongside some girls who are also dancing to the song.

â€˜Enjoy Enjaamiâ€™ has garnered a huge response from fans across the country and even has a global fan following. From Suriya to Dulquer, Sai Pallavi to Dhanush and Siddharth among others, various celebrities have praised the track. Some of them have also uploaded videos dancing or lip-syncing to the song. The song has racked over 110 million views since it premiered on YouTube in March. It is produced by AR Rahmanâ€™s Majja productions.

Written by Arivu, the song has been sung by him and Dhee, and focuses on the history of labourers who were oppressed and exploited. Arivu has also revealed that the lyrics for the song were inspired by conversations he had had with his grandmother Valiammal, who was taken to Sri Lanka to work as a bonded labourer in tea estates.

Recently, Arivu too uploaded a video, where he was seen lip-syncing to the song along with his grandmother Valiammal, shortly after the two of them voted. Many people from the entertainment industry uploaded videos and photos encouraging voters to cast their votes on April 6.

Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for the song. And Dhee, his daughter, is a well-known playback singer who rose to fame with her viral song â€˜Rowdy Babyâ€™. The track is from Dhanush and Sai Pallavi starrer Maari 2.

Meanwhile, rapper Arivu, who is a member of the anti-caste music band The Casteless Collective, is known for his work such as 'Snowlin', 'Kallamouni', 'Sanda Seivom', 'Anti-Indian' and 'Jai Bhim Anthem' among others.