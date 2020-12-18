Watch: Dhruva Sarja celebrates wife Prerana's birthday with romantic gesture

Dhruva posted the video on Instagram.

Flix Sandalwood

Dhruva Sarja posted a romantic video of him and wife Prerana, on the microblogging site Instagram, wishing her on her birthday. The actor surprised his wife with an intimate dinner and a firework display near a beach. Both Dhruva and Prerana were colour coordinated.

In the video posted by the actor, you can see him holding his wife’s hand and leading her to their table decorated with orchids and peonies. The area surrounding their table was lit up with strings of fairy lights lending it a dreamy touch. He captioned the video, “Happy Birthday my friend, my Wife and my Love. Jai Hanuman.”

The couple got engaged on December 9, 2018, before getting married in an elaborate ceremony in November 2019. The two are reportedly childhood sweethearts. They got married a year after Dhruva's older brother, late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj got married.

Dhruva lost his brother to a cardiac arrest in June. Chiranjeevi’s wife Meghana was pregnant with their child at the time.

Dhruva comes from a film family. His grandfather Shakti Prasad was famous for playing villainous characters in Kannada films.

The actor began his career in 2012 with the film named Addhuri and was awarded best debutante (male) award by Suvarna and South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA). His luck has never left him since his debut. He has had three commercial hits back-to-back. Dhruva was trained to become an actor after he expressed his interest as a kid to his uncle.

He is awaiting the release of his latest film Pogaru that also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The film was slated to hit the screens in March, but was delayed due to the pandemic. This will be his debut in the Telugu industry since the film is bilingual (Kannada and Telugu).