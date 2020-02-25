Watch: 'Dharala Prabhu' trailer promises for an entertaining film

The film is a remake of the Hindi hit 'Vicky Donor'.

The National Award-winning 2011 film Vicky Donor is being remade in Tamil under the title Dharala Prabhu. The remake is directed by Krishna Marimuthu and Harish Kalyan is reprising the role done by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original. Veteran comedian Vivek is playing the doctor, which was played by Annu Kapoor in its Hindi original.

Produced by Screen Scene Entertainments, the makers have released the trailer of the film on Monday which has been well received by the audiences.

Krishna Marimuthu a former associate of director AL Vijay had conceptualised a promo musical video The Mercury Song for director Karthik Subbaraj‘s Mercury in 2018. Krishna Marimuthu made his debut a couple of years with Naga Chaitanya starrer Telugu action thriller Yudham Sharanam.

The film will have eight music directors - Vivek-Merin duo, four-member Tamil rock band Oorka comprising Bharath Sankar on Vocals and Keys, JC on the Guitars, Pradeep Kumar on the Bass and Tapass Naresh on Drums, British playback singer Inno Genga, and Sean Roldan. The technical crew comprises of Selvakumar who is in charge of the cinematography with Sathish Surya of Irudhi Suttru and Soorarai Pottru fame taking care of the editing.

Last seen playing an automobile mechanic who believes in astrology in Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale directed by Sanjay Bharathi, son of veteran actor-filmmaker Santhana Bharathi, Harish Kalyan has the Tamil remake of the hit Telugu movie Pelli Choopulu. The film will be directed by Karthik Sundar, another associate of AL Vijay with Priya Bhavani Shankar playing the female lead.

Pelli Choopulu was a romantic comedy written and directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma in the lead roles. The film’s technical crew included Vivek Sagar for music, Nagesh Banell for cinematography and Ravi Teja Girijala for editing.

