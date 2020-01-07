Watch: Dhanush's 'Pattas' trailer crackles with impressive stunts

Kollywood

'Pattas' will be hitting the screens on January 16.

Dhanush has several films in the making this year. The official trailer of Pattas, the actor’s first release of 2020, is now out. The actor will be seen playing two roles in this film. The trailer hints at a tragic flashback, for which the hero’s character from present times will seek revenge.

Directed by RS Durai Senthil Kumar, the film also stars Sneha, Naveen Chandra, Mehreen Pirzada, Naser, Munishkanth and Sathish in important roles. From the trailer, we can see that Sneha will play Dhanush’s wife in the flashback.

Contrasting visuals show that Dhanush will play a martial arts trainer in a village while his son, who probably does not know his parents, will grow up in the city. There’s the reference to kickboxing and this is cue for the villains.

The trailer has some impressive stunts and promises for a complete entertainer. Pattas will be hitting the screens on January 16.

Produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner Sathya Jyothi Films, the film has music by Vivek - Mervin with Om Prakash cranking the camera and Prakash Mabbu in charge of the editing. Dhanush had teamed up with Durai Senthilkumar earlier for Kodi, an action thriller which released in 2016, and was seen playing double roles in it as well.

The title of Dhanush’s next film with director Mari Selvaraj was revealed recently. Titled Karnan, the shooting of this film has gone on floors in Tirunelveli. Meanwhile, Dhanush recently wrapped up shooting for Karthik Subbaraj's next. Rumored to be titled Ulagam Suttrum Valiban, it is believed to be an action thriller with gangster elements.

According to latest reports, the actor who debuted as a director in 2017 with Pa Paandi, will be directing his next with Akkineni Nagarjuna, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Anu Emmanuel and Aditi Rao Hydari.

