Watch: Dhanush dances on London streets in 'Bujji Song' from 'Jagame Thandhiram'

The Tamil version has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander and composer Santhosh Narayanan has performed the Telugu version.

Flix Kollywood

Dhanush’s 40th film, titled Jagame Thandhiram, has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by YNOT Studios. The film is an action-thriller set in London. The first-looks and motion posters of the film released earlier this year.

The makers of the film have released a single 'Bujji Song' from the film in time for Deepavali, as a treat to the fans.This song has been performed by Anirudh Ravichander in Tamil. Sharing the song, Anirudh tweeted, "So happy to sing #Bujji for my bro @dhanushkraja in a @karthiksubbaraj directorial and @Music_Santhosh musical.. @Lyricist_Vivek you rocked as usual!"

The Tamil version of the "Bujji Song" has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander, and lyrics have been penned by Vivek. Rhe Telugu version is done by composer Santhosh Narayanan and Bhaskarabhatla respectively. The previous song "Rakita Rakita" sung by the film's composer Santhosh Narayanan was a huge hit.

The film also features James Cosmo, Aiswarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan and Joju George. The film was rumoured to be heading for a direct-to-OTT release in August. However, the makers denied and Sashikanth took to twitter to clarify that Jagame Thandiram will only be released in cinemas.

“Jagam is still healing and not back to normal. Until then, be patient for the theatres to open and don’t believe in rumours, the entire team is waiting to see Dhanush go Rakita Rakita on a big screen soon,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has a busy lineup of projects. He has a project with Mari Selvaraj titled Karnan. First glimpse of Dhanush from the film was recently unveiled. He was seen wielding a sword. Dhanush, who was last seen on screen in Tamil action-comedy Pattaas has a film each with directors Ramkumar and Anand L Rai.

Reports have emerged that the Dhanush and Vetrimaran duo will join hands for a new project before Vada Chennai 2, which was supposed to be their next release. The project, as per reports, is already in the discussion stage and might happen even before Vada Chennai 2.

Watch:

